President Biden condemned Tennessee Republicans on Thursday for pushing to remove three Democratic lawmakers who participated in a gun violence protest on the statehouse floor last week.

“Three kids and three officials gunned down in yet another mass shooting. And what are GOP officials focused on? Punishing lawmakers who joined thousands of peaceful protesters calling for action,” the president wrote on Twitter on Thursday. “It’s shocking, undemocratic, and without precedent.”

The Tennessee house voted on Thursday to expel one of the three lawmakers who joined the protest, Rep Justin Jones of Nashville, while declining to expel another, Rep Gloria Johnson.

Legislators are currently considering the fate of the final member of the floor protest, Rep Justin Pearson.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.