Biden calls Jan 6 ‘flagrant violation of Constitution’ after Trump said it was ‘greatest movement in history’

Biden made comments during summit meeting with Canadian prime minister

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Thursday 09 June 2022 20:59
Comments
<p>President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles</p>

President Joe Biden speaks at a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Summit of the Americas, Thursday, June 9, 2022, in Los Angeles

(AP)

President Joe Biden has weighed in on tonight’s January 6 public hearing giving a starkly different statement to his predecessor, Donald Trump.

During a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the ninth annual Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles, Mr Biden said the Capitol riot on 6 January 2021 was “a flagrant violation of the Constitution”.

As the meeting opened, the president said: “One of the things that will be occupying my country tonight, I suspect, is the first open hearings on January 6 and as I said when it was occurring and subsequent, I think it was a clear, flagrant violation of the Constitution.”

“I think these guys and women broke the law and tried to turn around the result of the election,” he added. “There’s a lot of questions about who is responsible and who is involved. I’m not going to make a judgment on that."

Further, he noted a lot of Americans would be seeing some of the detail of the events of the day for the first time.

Recommended

Earlier, former President Trump called the violent attack on Congress by his supporters “not simply a protest” but actually “the greatest movement” in US history.

Mr Trump made the incendiary statement praising the rioters who sacked the Capitol in hopes of keeping him in the White House for a second term on Thursday.

It appeared on his own Truth Social platform, which he started posting on earlier this year because he is banned from Twitter and most mainstream social media sites.

The twice-impeached ex-president also complained that the House select committee “didn’t spend one minute studying the reason that people went to Washington, DC, in massive numbers”.

President Joe Biden, right, meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during the Summit of the Americas, 9 June 2022, in Los Angeles

(AP)

However, a group of committee investigators has been looking into the relationship between the lies Mr Trump began telling about the conduct of the 2020 election and the riot that happened on 6 January 2021.

The House select committee investigating the Capitol insurrection on 6 January 2021 will hold six public hearings, according to a draft schedule.

Recommended

Multiple broadcasters will carry the proceedings live and hearings will also be shown on the committee’s website.

The hearings begin at 8pm this evening.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in