Trump news – live: Former president could soon announce 2024 run, say advisers

Donald Trump could soon announce his bid for the 2024 presidential race, his advisers have indicated.

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to the former president, told NBC News that Mr Trump should start building his supporter base while "it is still fresh in people's minds".

"I think that there being clarity about what his intentions are [is important] so he can start building that operation while it’s still fresh in people’s minds and they’re still active — a lot of that can be converted into 2024 action," Mr Miller said.

Another adviser said that Mr Trump should wait until after the US mid-terms, but that given his lack of impulse control he is likely to jump in "sooner rather than later".

According to the report, two people in the former president's close circle have been asked to consider 4 July as a date for a possible announcement, but Mr Miller added that it was "not true" that the day has been reserved "even unofficially, for a launch".

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Florida governor Ron DeSantis swept a straw poll for 2024 presidential candidates at a Colorado conference, beating Mr Trump.