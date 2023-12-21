Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

‘What the hell’s going on?’: Biden slams Trump for ‘appeasing’ Putin in first interview since leaving office

The former president revealed his thoughts on Trump, Ukraine as well as what it meant to him to leave the presidential race in the summer of 2024

James Liddell
Wednesday 07 May 2025 08:29 BST
Comments
'What the hell is going on?': Biden responds to Trump presidency in first interview since leaving White House

Former President Joe Biden rebuked Donald Trump’s handling of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine as “modern-day appeasement” in a scathing first interview since leaving the White House in January.

The former president sat for a wide-ranging interview with the BBC in Delaware this week, addressing the current state of global affairs, including his thoughts on his successor.

Biden responded with blistering criticism when pressed for his opinion on Trump’s behavior since taking office, including threats against Greenland, making Canada the 51st state, and acquiring the Panama Canal.

“What the hell's going on here? What president ever talks like that?,” he told the Today program’s Nick Robinson. “That's not who we are. We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation.”

Speaking on Ukraine, the former president said that his administration supplied Ukraine with “everything they needed” to provide for their independence, adding that the U.S. was prepared to offer support if Russian President Vladimir Putin further escalated the war. Trump had previously argued that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had played Biden “like a fiddle.”

Former President Joe Biden sat for a wide-ranging interview with the BBC in Delaware this week, his first since leaving office
Former President Joe Biden sat for a wide-ranging interview with the BBC in Delaware this week, his first since leaving office (BBC/Radio 4 Today)

Biden also rebuked the Trump administration for suggesting that Ukraine would have to cede some territory to Russia in order to secure a peace deal and end the conflict.

“It is modern-day appeasement,” Biden said, referencing the policy of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who sought to appease Adolf Hitler’s demands to avoid all-out war breaking out, which failed.

The Democrat said anybody who believes Putin is going to stop the conflict if Ukrainian territory is conceded “is just foolish.”

“I just don't understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a thug, to decide he's going to take significant portions of land that aren't his, that that's going to satisfy him,” he said of Putin. “I don't quite understand.”

Biden argued that it wouldn’t have “mattered” if he decided to drop out of the race for the White House sooner amid concerns over his cognitive decline in the summer of 2024.

Speaking about dropping out of the race and allowing his Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place to take on Trump in the November election, Biden remained bullish.

“We left at a time when we had a good candidate. Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away,” he said. “And it was a hard decision. I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in