Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former President Joe Biden rebuked Donald Trump’s handling of Vladimir Putin and Russia’s conflict with Ukraine as “modern-day appeasement” in a scathing first interview since leaving the White House in January.

The former president sat for a wide-ranging interview with the BBC in Delaware this week, addressing the current state of global affairs, including his thoughts on his successor.

Biden responded with blistering criticism when pressed for his opinion on Trump’s behavior since taking office, including threats against Greenland, making Canada the 51st state, and acquiring the Panama Canal.

“What the hell's going on here? What president ever talks like that?,” he told the Today program’s Nick Robinson. “That's not who we are. We're about freedom, democracy, opportunity, not about confiscation.”

Speaking on Ukraine, the former president said that his administration supplied Ukraine with “everything they needed” to provide for their independence, adding that the U.S. was prepared to offer support if Russian President Vladimir Putin further escalated the war. Trump had previously argued that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had played Biden “like a fiddle.”

Former President Joe Biden sat for a wide-ranging interview with the BBC in Delaware this week, his first since leaving office ( BBC/Radio 4 Today )

Biden also rebuked the Trump administration for suggesting that Ukraine would have to cede some territory to Russia in order to secure a peace deal and end the conflict.

“It is modern-day appeasement,” Biden said, referencing the policy of former British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain, who sought to appease Adolf Hitler’s demands to avoid all-out war breaking out, which failed.

The Democrat said anybody who believes Putin is going to stop the conflict if Ukrainian territory is conceded “is just foolish.”

“I just don't understand how people think that if we allow a dictator, a thug, to decide he's going to take significant portions of land that aren't his, that that's going to satisfy him,” he said of Putin. “I don't quite understand.”

Biden argued that it wouldn’t have “mattered” if he decided to drop out of the race for the White House sooner amid concerns over his cognitive decline in the summer of 2024.

Speaking about dropping out of the race and allowing his Vice President Kamala Harris to take his place to take on Trump in the November election, Biden remained bullish.

“We left at a time when we had a good candidate. Things moved so quickly that it made it difficult to walk away,” he said. “And it was a hard decision. I think it was the right decision. I think that… it was just a difficult decision.”