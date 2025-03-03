Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Donald Trump has said the U.S. should prioritize curbing illegal migration rather than “worrying about Putin”, days after the president’s explosive row with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelesnky.

Trump took to his Truth Social platform Sunday evening for his first comments on the Russia-Ukraine war since the president and Vice President JD Vance accused the Ukrainian leader of “gambling with World War III” in a widely criticized at the White House press conference on Friday.

“We should spend less time worrying about Putin, and more time worrying about migrant rape gangs, drug lords, murderers, and people from mental institutions entering our Country - So that we don’t end up like Europe!,” he wrote.

Earlier Sunday, Trump shared a 600-word commentary from Michael McCune, an Arizona-based wedding DJ, who praised him for playing Russia and Ukraine “like a master chess player.”

open image in gallery Donald Trump has returned to his anti-migrant rhetoric ( Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved )

“Trump played both sides like a master chess player. In the end, Zelenskyy will have no choice but to concede, because without U.S. support, Ukraine cannot win a prolonged war against Russia,” McCune wrote. “And once U.S. companies have mini g operations in Ukraine, Putin will be unable to attack without triggering massive international consequences.”

He concluded: “In this game of chess, he’s 10 moves ahead of everyone.”

Trump and Zelensky’s Oval Office talks began more cordially Friday, before they devolved into a furious shouting match, ending with the Ukrainian president leaving without signing the minerals deal to secure U.S. help in ending the war with Russia.

The meeting began with Zelensky, who had flown to Washington to seek security guarantees, emphasizing the urgency of his visit. Trump again claimed that the Russia-Ukraine war “would never have happened if I was president.”

After Vance goaded Zelensky, asking him to show more gratitude toward Trump, the U.S. commander-in-chief interjected: “You’re gambling with World War Three, and what you’re doing is very disrespectful to the country, this country that’s backed you far more than a lot of people say they should have.”

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky clashed in a very public fallout ( Getty Images )

After the heated exchange, a White House official said Trump was uninterested in reviving the agreement between both countries, while the president is considering axing military aid to Ukraine, according to the Washington Post.

Zelensky has refused to apologize over the Oval Office spat but said his relationship with the president is salvageable.

On Sunday evening, Zelensky doubled down on the significance of U.S. support for Ukraine after meeting with British and European leaders.

“There will be diplomacy for the sake of peace. And for the sake of us all being together – Ukraine, all of Europe and definitely, definitely America,” he said.

The evening prior, Trump boasted that immigration had fallen to historic lows during his tenure and declared that “the invasion of our country is OVER.”

The month of February, my first full month in Office, had the LOWEST number of Illegal Immigrants trying to enter our Country in History – BY FAR!,” he added, without citing the source of his claims. “Thanks to the Trump Administration Policies, the Border is CLOSED to all Illegal Immigrants.”