Trump issues warning to Zelensky after explosive Oval Office row

Donald Trump has issued a warning to Volodymyr Zelensky following their explosive Oval Office row.

As he departed the White House for Mar-a-Lago Friday evening (28 February), the US President said the Ukrainian President “overplayed his hand” during the contentious Oval Office meeting earlier in the day.

Speaking to reporters on the White House South Lawn, Trump said he wants an “immediate” ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine and warned Zelenskyy to make peace or lose U.S. support.

“He’s got he’s got to say, ‘I want to make peace.’ He doesn’t have to stand there and say about Putin, this, Putin, that. all negative things,” Trump said.