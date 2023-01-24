Biden set to authorise shipment of Abrams tanks to Ukraine

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden is set to announce that the US will provide dozens of M1A2 Abrams tanks to the armed forces of Ukraine as the war against Russian invaders continues in the eastern European country.

It’s a decision that represents a significant upping of the firepower being provided by the west to Ukraine’s weary defenders and comes the same week as Germany’s chancellor announced that his country would facilitate the transfer of Polish tanks to the country as well.

The official announcement could come as soon as Wednesday, according to multiple media outlets which cited US officials on the early news.

More follows...