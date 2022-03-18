President Joe Biden spoke to Chinese President Xi Jinping for nearly two hours on Friday, the White House has said.

The call between the two leaders was part of what Biden administration officials describe as “ongoing efforts to maintain open lines of communication” between the world’s two largest economies.

A White House statement announcing the call said Mr Biden and Mr Xi were set to discuss “managing the competition” between the US and China,” as well as “Russia’s war against Ukraine and other issues of mutual concern.”

Mr Biden was expected to press Mr Xi on whether China would take steps to help Russia evade or mitigate the effects of crippling sanctions which US, the European Union, and other Western nations have imposed as a result of Russia’s unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.

In February, Mr Xi and Russian president Vladimir Putin announced their respective nations had entered into a “no limits” partnership meant as a counterweight to alliances between the US and other democracies such as Nato.

But it’s unclear whether Beijing has deemed assistance with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to be part of that partnership, though Moscow is reported to have asked China for weapons and other military materiel, including ready-to-eat meals for troops.

A readout of the call released by the Chinese foreign ministry reported Mr Xi as noting “new major developments in the international landscape” since the two leaders first met virtually in November 2021.

The statement said what China described as “the Ukraine crisis” was “not something we want to see”.

“The events again show that countries should not come to the point of meeting on the battlefield. Conflict and confrontation are not in anyone’s interest, and peace and security are what the international community should treasure the most,” it added.

Prior to the call, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken indicated Mr Biden “will make clear that China will bear responsibility for any actions it takes to support Russia’s aggression, and we will not hesitate to impose costs”.

“We’re concerned that they’re considering directly assisting Russia with military equipment to use in Ukraine,” Mr Blinken said Thursday.

China has denied such plans, but has refused to condemn Russia’s action in Ukraine or call it an invasion, and it has censored online content in China that is pro-west or unfavorable to Russia.

Beijing, while saying it recognizes Ukraine sovereignty, has also said Russia has legitimate security concerns that should be addressed, and has urged a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

While the Biden administration has threatened unspecified counter-measures if China helps Russia’s effort in Ukraine, officials have grown more resigned to that likelihood.

The US and its allies have not yet decided on precisely what steps to take against China, according to one person involved in those conversations.

Targeting Beijing with the sort of extensive economic sanctions imposed on Russia would have potentially dire consequences for the US and the world, given that China is the second largest economy and largest exporter.

A seven-hour meeting in Rome on Monday between lower-level aides to Mr Biden and Mr Xi were described as “tough” and “intense” by officials.

Mr Biden’s administration has not yet offered evidence of the claim that China has signaled a willingness to help Russia.

Moscow has denied asking China for military assistance, and China’s foreign ministry called the idea “disinformation.”

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said this week the country was counting on China to help it withstand the blow to its economy from punishing Western sanctions aimed at isolating Russia’s economy from the rest of the world.

Reuters contributed to this report