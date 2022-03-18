✕ Close Smoke billows from airport in Lviv as air raid sirens sound following Russian shelling

Ben Wallace has warned that Vladimir Putin may use chemical weapons as a “false flag operation” in his invasion of Ukraine.

The defence secretary shared three suggestions of what the Russian president might do next.

The first could be Putin resorting to “encirclement, followed by persistent bombardment and siege”, he wrote, while the second might involve the introduction of chemical weapons “either using a false flag operation to attempt to justify more violence, or as a straight military tactic”.

Russian missiles hit an aircraft repair plant in the western city of Lviv on Thursday morning.

The building near Danylo Halytskyi International Airport – Ukraine’s second-biggest airport – was destroyed, city mayor Andriy Sadovy said, but no one was hurt.

Until now, Lviv, close to the border with Poland, had been largely untouched by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine that began on 24 February.

Meanwhile, 130 people have so far been rescued from the rubble of a bomb shelter beneath a theatre in Mariupol.