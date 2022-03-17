The House of Representatives overwhelmingly approved a measure to suspend normal trade relations with Russia and Belarus, a move that strips the countries of key trade designations and gives President Joe Biden’s administration authority to increase tariffs against them.

The vote on 17 March follows Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky’s address to a joint session of Congress and urgent appeals calling on world leaders to halt business with Russia amid its ongoing assault against Ukraine.

The Suspending Normal Trade Relations with Russia and Belarus Act passed by a vote of 424-8.

The eight votes against the measure came from Republican members Andy Biggs, Dan Bishop, Lauren Boebert, Matt Gaetz, Marjorie Taylor Greene, Glenn Grothman, Thomas Massie and Chip Roy.

Earlier on Thursday, far-right congresswoman Greene said “all we’re hearing is potential war with Russia over Ukraine.”

“Ukraine is not a Nato member ally and President Biden had told them we would only be standing with our Nato member allies,” she said. “All we’re hearing on the news is Ukraine.”

“Real Americans care about” the price of gas, inflation and crime, she said, accusing Washington officials of caring “more about sending our sons and daughters to a potential war where they do not belong.” The president has repeatedly pledged that the US will not send American troops to Ukraine.

Congresswoman Greene also criticised legislators for mulling additional Covid-19-related aid, which is set to expire next month, to address a disease she falsely claimed “doesn’t exist.”

Following President Zelensky’s address on Wednesday, she issued a video statement amplifying baseless conspiracy theories mirroring Russian propaganda about the invasion and Ukraine’s president.

Republican Rep Thomas Massie claimed the latest bill gives the president “broad authority to sanction virtually anyone, anywhere in the world, whether they are connected to Russia or not.”

In joint remarks introducing the bill, Democratic US Rep Richard Neal and Republican US Rep Kevin Brady said President Zelensky’s remarks “only strengthened our resolve to further isolate and weaken” Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We must do all we can to hold Putin accountable for senselessly attacking the Ukrainian people and undermining global stability,” they said. “The suspension of normal trade relations is an essential part of our effort to restore peace, save lives and defend democracy.”

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said in remarks from the floor on Thursday that he would work to advance the bill on the upper chamber.