Congress gives Zelensky standing ovation during joint address

Members of Congress gave Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a standing ovation as he delivered a virtual joint address to Congress on Wednesday.

Mr Zelensky spoke to both chambers as he pushed for the United States to do more and send more armaments to Ukraine as Russia continues its war on Ukraine.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi introduced Mr Zelensky by saying “Slava Ukraini!”

The Ukrainian president addressed the House of Representatives and Ukraine from his office in Kyiv and asked members of Congress to consider Russian President Vladimir Putin’s assault on Ukraine the same way they think of the attack on Pearl Harbor and the September 11 terrorist attacks.

“Russia has turned the Ukrainian sky into a source of death for thousands of people,” he said. At the same time, he pushed back on members of Congress to enact a no-fly zone, which President Joe Biden has so far opposed, as have many members of Congress.

“Is this a lot to ask for? To create a no-fly zone over Ukraine to save people?” he said. At the same time, he proposed an alternative. Mr Zelensky invoked the words of Dr Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream” speech.

“I have a need. I need to protect our sky,” he said.

Mr Zelensky also called on the United States pressure financiers in their district who fund Russia’s military system.

“Russia has attacked not just us, not just our land, not just our cities, it went on an offensive on our values, human values, against our freedom, our right to live freely in our own country choosing our own future,” he said.

The Ukrainian president also played a video showing the carnage of war caused by Russia’s assault on the country. At the end, he addressed the Congress in English after speaking in Ukrainian for most of the speech.

“Today the Ukrainian people are defending not only Ukraine. We are fighting for the values of Europe and the world, sacrificing our lives in the name of the future