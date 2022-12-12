Biden tells Zelensky US is prioritizing air defense for Ukraine

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

President Joe Biden has told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that the US is prioritizing air defence for Ukraine as the country faces a sustained barrage of missile strikes from Russia.

The two leaders spoke over the phone on Sunday. The White House said in a readout of the conversation that Mr Biden emphasised the “ongoing US support for Ukraine’s defenve as Russia continues its assaults on Ukraine’s critical infrastructure.”

The administration added that Mr Biden noted how the US is focusing on “efforts to strengthen Ukraine’s air defence through our security assistance, including the December 9 announcement of $275 million in additional ammunition and equipment that included systems to counter the Russian use of unmanned aerial vehicles.”

The President also spoke of the announcement on 29 November that Ukraine will receive $53m for energy infrastructure “to strengthen the stability of Ukraine’s energy grid in the wake of Russia’s targeted attacks,” according to the White House.

“President Biden welcomed President Zelensky’s stated openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter,” the White House said. “He reaffirmed the US commitment to continue providing Ukraine with security, economic, and humanitarian assistance, holding Russia accountable for its war crimes and atrocities, and imposing costs on Russia for its aggression.”

The Ukrainian government said in its statement regarding the phone call that Mr Zelensky “expressed his gratitude to the US counterpart for another package of defence aid announced last Friday ... for consistent support of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine” and “for leadership in consolidating international efforts to counter Russian aggression.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.S. President Joe Biden in the Oval Office at the White House on September 01, 2021 in Washington, DC (Getty Images)

The Ukrainian administration said that Mr Zelensky asserted that Ukraine is working towards achieving peace and that he “drew attention to the importance of consolidating international efforts to reach this goal.”

The Ukrainians noted that Mr Zelensky presented “the Peace Formula” during the recent G-20 summit.

The formula “provides for 10 critically important steps, the implementation of which will make it possible to stop the war,” the Ukrainian administration said.

These steps include a roadmap to nuclear safety, food security, a tribunal to handle allegations of war crimes perpetrated by Russians, as well as a peace agreement with the Kremlin.

“Volodymyr Zelensky outlined the vision of the Ukrainian side regarding further work in this important direction, and came forward with the initiative to convene a Global Peace Summit,” the administration added.

Mr Zelensky shared his gratitude for the defence and financial assistance the country has received from the US, with the administration saying that “it helps not only to succeed on the battlefield but also to maintain the stability of our nation’s economy.”

The Ukrainian leader spoke of the fallout of the Russian missile assault, noting that around half of all Ukrainian energy infrastructure has been destroyed, praising the US aid to rebuild what’s been eliminated by the Russians and “expressed hope for further deepening of cooperation in this area.”

Mr Zelensky “emphasized the importance of capable air defence” and he called on Mr Biden “to do everything possible to help protect the civilian population of Ukraine and its critical infrastructure.”

“This is especially important right now when the winter period has begun in Ukraine,” the office of the Ukrainian president said in its statement. “The President of Ukraine thanked the US Leader for confirming his readiness to support Ukraine as long as necessary, as well as for the clear and consistent commitment of the United States to the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity of our state within internationally recognized borders.”

Ukraine is searching across the globe for spare parts that can be used to rebuild its energy system as power cuts can now last more than 12 hours each day, testing the resolve of the Ukrainian people as the temperature drops, CNN noted.