Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack.
"I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."
Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.
Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the Russian invasion of its former Soviet territory.
This comes as Joe Biden welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s “openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations charter,” the White House said.
Elsewhere, the Ukrainian port of Odessa has been left without power after Russia targeted two energy facilities using Iranian-made drones.
The attack left around 1.5 million people with no power during a brutal winter.
Many killed in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern Ukraine
A huge number of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack.
Exiled Ukrainian governor Serhiy Haidai said yesterday a “huge number of those who were there died”.
They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located, he said.
Ukrainian forces launched a strike on a hotel in the town of Kadiivka, west of the region’s main centre of Luhansk, Mr Haidai said.
Photos of the site of the attack showed a building largely reduced to rubble.
"I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," the Ukraine-backed Luhansk governor said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."
The attack and related casualties have not been confirmed by Moscow.
Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the Russian invasion of its former Soviet territory.
Just in April this year, close to 3,000 members of the private military company were believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.
Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 12 December.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies