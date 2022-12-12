Jump to content

1670818235

Ukraine news - live: ‘Many killed’ in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern battle

Half of the attacked mercenaries will die before getting medical care, says exiled Ukrainian governor

Arpan Rai
Monday 12 December 2022 04:10
Comments
<p>Ukrainian artillerymen from the 24th brigade load an ammunition inside of a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk </p>

Ukrainian artillerymen from the 24th brigade load an ammunition inside of a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer at a position along the front line in the vicinity of Bakhmut, Donetsk

(AFP via Getty Images)

Many members of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said on Sunday, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack.

"I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," Luhansk governor Serhiy Haidai said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."

Mr Haidai claimed a “huge number of those who were there died”.

Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the Russian invasion of its former Soviet territory.

This comes as Joe Biden welcomed his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky’s “openness to a just peace based on fundamental principles enshrined in the United Nations charter,” the White House said.

Elsewhere, the Ukrainian port of Odessa has been left without power after Russia targeted two energy facilities using Iranian-made drones.

The attack left around 1.5 million people with no power during a brutal winter.

1670818235

Many killed in strike on Putin’s private Wagner HQ in eastern Ukraine

A huge number of Vladimir Putin’s private Wagner military ground have been killed in a Ukrainian strike, officials said, adding that the injured forces will not be able to access sufficient medical care to survive the attack.

Exiled Ukrainian governor Serhiy Haidai said yesterday a “huge number of those who were there died”.

They had a little pop there, just where Wagner headquarters was located, he said.

Ukrainian forces launched a strike on a hotel in the town of Kadiivka, west of the region’s main centre of Luhansk, Mr Haidai said.

Photos of the site of the attack showed a building largely reduced to rubble.

"I am sure that at least 50 per cent of those who managed to survive will die before they get medical care," the Ukraine-backed Luhansk governor said. "This is because even in our Luhansk region, they have stolen equipment."

The attack and related casualties have not been confirmed by Moscow.

Wagner group is among the top three mercenary groups armed and fighting in the Russian invasion of its former Soviet territory.

Just in April this year, close to 3,000 members of the private military company were believed to have been killed on the battlefield in Ukraine while fighting for Russia, British MPs have been told.

Arpan Rai12 December 2022 04:10
1670816015

Good morning, welcome to our coverage of the Ukraine war on Monday, 12 December.

Arpan Rai12 December 2022 03:33

