Donald Trump Jr and Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene have come under fire for making the “dumbest remarks ever” about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s surprise trip to the US.

The Ukrainian leader is currently on route to Washington DC, where he will meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.

The monumental meeting, which remained a closely guarded secret until Tuesday night, marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine since Russia declared war on the country 300 days ago.

While Mr Biden tweeted that he was “thrilled” to welcome Mr Zelensky to the US and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said America is “in awe of the heroism of the Ukrainian people”, some MAGA Republicans are less than impressed with the visit.

Mr Trump Jr took to Twitter to complain about Republican support for the Ukrainian defence effort and about Mr Zelensky, who he branded an “international welfare queen”.

“Mitch McConnell actually said yesterday that most Republicans #1 priority is ... Ukraine,” he wrote.

“I have yet to meet a single Republican that thinks that, but I guess the disconnect between actual republicans and DC swamp rats shouldn’t surprise anyone.”

In a follow-up tweet, Mr Trump Jr – whose father contributed zero to the US economy in the way of federal income tax in 2020 – added: “Zelensky is basically an ungrateful international welfare queen.”

His criticism was echoed by right-wing conspiracy theorist Ms Greene who posted an eight-part rant about the US’s support of Ukraine.

In her scathing posts, the MAGA Republican congresswoman fumed about sending money to Ukraine and made a bizarre reference to a so-called “omnimonster”.

“Mitch McConnell helps pass a nearly $2 TRILLION Onnimonster so that he can hand a $47 BILLION dollar check to Zelenskyy when he shows up in DC today.

“But in my district, many families & seniors can’t afford food & many businesses are struggling bc of Biden policies,” she wrote.

Ms Greene went on to claim that she is speaking on behalf of the American people – something many Americans were quick to dispute.

“The disconnected & totally oblivious government leaders & sheltered media all live in a bubble & only talk to each other,” the congresswoman tweeted.

“They’re so naive & ignorant they think my views are extreme but are totally blind and stupid to the fact that what I am saying is exactly how Americans feel.”

Her lengthy post came hours after she branded Mr Zelensky – who refused offers to rescue him from Ukraine at the start of the war in order to stay and lead his nation’s defence efforts – a “shadow president”.

“Of course the shadow president has to come to Congress and explain why he needs billions of American’s taxpayer dollars for the 51st state, Ukraine. This is absurd. Put America First!!!” she tweeted.

Several social media users slammed the pair for their comments, pointing out their perceived hypocrisies.

One Twitter user mocked Mr Trump Jr for making “the dumbest remark ever” branding him a “daddy’s boy”.

“A daddy’s boy who met with a foreign adversary that was attempting to subvert an American election is daring to denigrate a true hero battling Putin & defending his nation from a genocidal war? This may be the dumbest remark ever from Junior. And that’s quite an accomplishment,” they said.

“Pal, look at that ‘queen’ and learn a few lessons about courage, decency, and what it means to be a grown-up,” chimed another person.

Others pointed to the irony of his comments coming hours after a report revealed how little tax his father paid while serving in the White House.

“Your dad doesn’t pay his taxes. Sit this one out, buddy,” the Lincoln Project tweeted to Mr Trump Jr.

Ms Greene – who faced renewed mockery this week over her past peddling of an antisemitic conspiracy theory – also faced backlash from Americans demanding she stop claiming to speak on behalf of them.

“NO NO NO NO YOU DON’T GET TO SAY HOW “US” Americans feel. We really can’t stand you. I’m not trying to be mean but everyone I know starts laughing when your name is even brought up. DON’T SPEAK FOR US . YOU CAN HARDLY SPEAK FOR YOURSELF,” one person tweeted.

Others sought to school Ms Greene that supporting Ukraine might be in the best interests of the US, with some branding her “selfish”.

“By helping the Ukrainians, we ARE putting America first. Fight the war there or we have to fight Russian in Europe except it will be Taylor Swift on the USO stage, not Glenn Miller,” one person tweeted.

Another person tweeted: “When I was growing up, I was always taught to put others before myself. I was taught not to be selfish. You republicans don’t think about others; you only think about yourself. Why don’t you just say it the way you mean it?”

The noise from the right-wing figures comes ahead of Mr Zelensky’s arrival in Washington DC for a visit that he says will strengthen Ukraine’s “resilience and defence capabilities” in the face of Russian attack.

Mr Biden will greet Mr Zelensky as he lands at the White House before the two leaders sit down for a two-hour meeting.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Biden will then hold a joint press conference where they are expected to announce the US’s commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.

On Wednesday evening, the Ukrainian president will then deliver a joint address to Congress after accepting an invitation from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

As a show of gratitude for the US’s assistance during the war, Mr Zelensky is expected to present Mr Biden and Congress with a Ukrainian flag signed by Ukrainian soldiers.