Former President Bill Clinton and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton have been subpoenaed by Republicans on the House Oversight Committee to give testimony about their past dealings with the late billionaire pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

In his letter to Hillary Clinton, the Democratic Party’s 2016 presidential nominee, committee chair James Comer wrote: “Your family appears to have had a close relationship with both Jeffrey Epstein and his co-conspirator Ghislaine Maxwell.

“For example, your husband President William ‘Bill’ Jefferson Clinton, by his own admission, flew on Jeffrey Epstein’s private plane four separate times in 2002 and 2003 on trips for your family’s foundation, the Clinton Foundation.

open image in gallery Bill and Hillary Clinton attend the funeral of former president Jimmy Carter in January ( AP )

“During one of these trips, he was even pictured receiving a ‘massage’ from one of Mr Epstein’s victims,” Comer alleged.

“Moreover, your husband was allegedly close to Ms Maxwell, while Ms Maxwell’s nephew worked for your 2008 presidential campaign and was hired by the State Department shortly after you became secretary of state.”

Hillary Clinton will appear before the House panel on October 9, followed by her husband on October 14, according to a schedule tweeted by Comer on Tuesday, that also includes some former attorneys general and two ex-FBI directors.

Angel Urena, a spokesperson for Bill Clinton, issued a statement on Tuesday that said: “President Clinton knows nothing about the terrible crimes Jeffrey Epstein pleaded guilty to in Florida some time ago, or those with which he has been recently charged in New York.”

Urena also confirmed that the former president took “a total of four trips on Jeffrey Epstein’s airplane” between 2002 and 2003, reporting that one was to Europe, one to Asia and two to Africa, all on behalf of the Clinton Foundation.

open image in gallery Bill Clinton meeting with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell at the White House in September 1993 ( Ralph Alswang/William J Clinton Presidential Library )

“Staff, supporters of the foundation, and his Secret Service detail traveled on every leg of every trip,” he added.

The spokesperson further said that Clinton had visited Epstein’s New York office and apartment in 2002, again with a member of staff and his security detail present, and that his employer had not spoken to Epstein in “well over a decade” and had never visited his private island of Little St James, nor his New Mexico ranch or Florida mansion.

The Independent has reached out to the Clinton Foundation for further comment.

The Epstein scandal erupted after the Justice Department and FBI ruled last month that the deceased sex trafficker left behind no “client list” and died by suicide in his New York jail cell in August 2019.

The verdict incensed many of President Donald Trump’s supporters, who have long suspected foul play and have continually demanded the release of all federal files on the investigation into the financier’s crimes, which stretches back for more than two decades.

Trump himself has not been accused of any wrongdoing over his past association with Epstein and is currently suing The Wall Street Journal for reporting that he once sent the sex offender a “bawdy” doodle for his birthday, but remains under pressure to publish the files.

The Journal subsequently reported that Bill Clinton had also sent Epstein a handwritten note for inclusion in the same album, which allegedly read: “It’s reassuring isn’t it, to have lasted as long, across all the years of learning and knowing, adventures and [illegible word], and also to have your childlike curiosity, the drive to make a difference and the solace of friends.”

open image in gallery Jeffrey Epstein’s prison mugshot, taken in 2017 ( New York State Sex Offender Registry/Reuters )

U.S. media have previously reported that Epstein donated $1,000 to Bill Clinton’s presidential election campaign in 1991 and $20,000 to Hillary’s Senate campaign in 1999, quoting Federal Election Commission filings.

The former president has also been accused of travelling on Epstein’s private plane – dubbed the “Lolita Express” by the tabloid press – on at least 17 occasions in the early 2000s following his departure from the White House in 2001, a claim based on the aircraft’s flight logs.

The Palm Beach Post, for one, has traced Clinton jetting to and from destinations including Siberia, Morocco, China, and Armenia in Epstein’s company during that period. The purpose of those journeys is not recorded in the logs.

Both Bill and Hillary Clinton were also named, along with a host of other famous people, in unredacted court documents released in January 2024, which dated from a defamation lawsuit brought by the late Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre against Maxwell in 2015

Being named in these documents does not indicate any wrongdoing related to Epstein or anyone else.