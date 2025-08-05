Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Bill and Hillary Clinton dates set for House probe on Ghislaine Maxwell ties

Top DOJ and FBI officials Comey, Barr and Garland among those also subpoenaed as Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking case is pursued by Congress

John Bowden
in Washington, D.C.
Tuesday 05 August 2025 16:02 BST
Comments
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton
Former President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton (Getty Images)

President Bill Clinton and his wife, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, are scheduled to testify before the House Oversight Committee in October as the panel probes the investigations into pedophile financier Jeffrey Epstein and his convicted sex trafficking accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell.

Rep. James Comer, the Republican chair of the Oversight committee, tweeted out a list of testimony dates on Tuesday for upcoming witnesses compelled by subpoena to appear.

A number of other top federal officials including former Attorney General Merrick Garland are also set to testify as well. Bill Clinton’s friendship with Epstein makes his appearance one of the few called by the committee unrelated to the official duties his office. Fox News also reported that the DOJ was issued a subpoena for records related to the investigation

This is a breaking news report. More to follow...

