Trump team weighs releasing Ghislaine Maxwell’s interview with DOJ officials over Epstein case: report
The Trump administration is considering publicly releasing an audio recording of an interview with Ghislaine Maxwell and senior officials from the Department of Justice about Jeffrey Epstein, according to a new report.
It was not previously known that such a recording existed, and officials are currently discussing whether or not release a transcript of the discussion between the British socialite and Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche.
Maxwell, 63, was the disgraced financier’s ex-girlfriend, and is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court.
The interview with the socialite and the DOJ came following ongoing pressure on the administration to be more transparent over the Epstein case.
