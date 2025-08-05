Jesse Watters shares bizarre Sydney Sweeney and Barron Trump fantasy: ‘Create the greatest political dynasty’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Jesse Watters has proposed Barron Trump and Sydney Sweeney get married and form the “greatest political dynasty."

He shared his brainwave about the president’s son and the actress hours after Trump weighed in, again, on Sweeney’s controversial ad campaign for American Eagle.

“You know how this ends? She is going to marry Barron. And it’s going to create the greatest political dynasty in American history,” Watters said during Monday’s airing of The Five. His Fox News colleagues burst into laughter.

The 27-year-old actress has starred in hit TV shows including White Lotus and Euphoria. Barron Trump, 19, is the president’s youngest son, and attends New York University.

The ad campaign — “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” — has been the target of backlash after critics took issue with its play on words, saying it evokes the language of eugenics, the racist and discredited belief that the human race can be improved through selective breeding.

open image in gallery Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Sydney Sweeney and Barron Trump could ‘create the greatest political dynasty’, hours after President Donald Trump praised her controversial ad campaign ( Fox News )

In the commercial, the blonde-haired, blue-eyed actress, dressed in an all-denim outfit, speaks directly into the camera. “Genes are passed down from parents to offspring, often determining traits like hair color, personality and even eye color,” she says. “My jeans are blue.”

Playing on the word “genes,” a voiceover then says: “Sydney Sweeney has great jeans.”

American Eagle has defended the ad campaign. It “is and always was about the jeans,” the retailer said in a statement Friday. “We’ll continue to celebrate how everyone wears their AE jeans with confidence, their way,” the statement continued. “Great jeans look good on everyone.”

Sweeney has yet to make a public statement on the matter.

open image in gallery American Eagle’s ‘Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans’ ad campaign has been met with backlash, with some critics claiming the commercials evoke the language of eugenics ( American Eagle )

Watters also claimed Monday that those who took issue with the ad were "Democrats.. obsessed with Nazis."

“Why are Democrats so obsessed with Nazis? Everything is Nazis. When I hear someone has good genes, I think: hot parents. I don’t think: Hitler,” he said.

The president had started praising the ad this weekend after learning that Sweeney was a registered Republican. “She’s a registered Republican? Now I love her ad,” the president told reporters Sunday.

Public voting records revealed that the White Lotus actress has been registered with the Republican Party in Florida since June 2024. She has neither endorsed nor supported Trump publicly.

The following day, Trump was still opining on Truth Social, praising it as “the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there.”

“Sydney Sweeney, a registered Republican, has the ‘HOTTEST’ ad out there,” he wrote. “It’s for American Eagle, and the jeans are ‘flying off the shelves.’” Trump then condemned what he believed to be “WOKE,” including singer Taylor Swift, writing: “Being WOKE is for losers, being Republican is what you want to be.”

open image in gallery Hours after Trump praised the American Eagle ad campaign, Fox News host Jesse Watters suggested Sweeney and Barron Trump get married and ‘create the greatest political dynasty’ ( Getty Images )

Shortly after the president wrote the social media post, American Eagle stock soared. Throughout the day, stock rose 2.54 points, or 23.65 percent.

Watters also praised Trump for supporting the ad, saying he was “in on the culture” because he watches so much television.

“Trump, who is in the culture because he watches TV all the time, seizes on this, champions on this great American clothing company and the Democrats use another culture war battle,” the host said. “They are winless in the culture war in the last couple years. They’re like the Cleveland Browns of politics.”