Former President Bill Clinton surprised a group of fast-food workers when he indulged his well-known love for McDonald’s during a campaign stop boosting Vice President Kamala Harris.

Clinton was in Georgia campaigning for Harris when he decided to swing by a local McDonald’s. A video of his visit shows him approaching the counter, where a trio of workers look on with shock.

One woman who is especially surprised asks Clinton if he’s “Joe” — mistaking him for Joe Biden — before he corrects her. After realizing who he was, the woman seemed delighted and left the counter to hug the former president.

“Bill Clinton — oh my God I love you!” the worker said.

She then posed for photos with Clinton, saying “this is Bill y’all.”

Former President Bill Clinton poses with a worker during a breakfast stop at a McDonald’s in Georgia while he was campaigning for Vice President Kamala Harris ( screengrab/Bill Clinton )

Back in August during the Democratic National Convention, Clinton used his love of McDonald’s — and the fact that Harris worked at the restaurant when she was younger — to argue that she would look after service workers if she’s elected in November, NBC News reports.

“When she was a student, she worked at McDonald’s,” Clinton said during his speech. “She greeted every person with that thousand-watt smile and said ‘How can I help you?’ And now that she’s at the pinnacle of power, she’s still asking ‘How can I help you?’”

He added: “I’ll be so happy when she actually enters the White House because, at last, she’ll break my record as the president who has spent the most time at McDonald’s.”

Clinton’s love for the Golden Arches was so well known during his presidency that it was parodied on Saturday Night Live, with Phil Hartman playing Clinton. During the skit, the faux Clinton ate other customers food and joked about his love of the restaurant.

A McDonald’s in Little Rock even has a plaque paying tribute to his visits while he was the governor of Arkansas.

Clinton isn’t the only president to show unabashed love for McDonald’s; Donald Trump was also a big fan of the fast-food chain. He famously treated Clemson University’s national champion football team to a McDonald’s feast at the White House in 2019, and bought burgers and fries for first responders who were working to help East Palestine residents after a Norfolk Southern train carrying dangerous chemicals derailed last February.