Barron Trump’s friend Bo Loudon claims he got ICE to detain TikTok star Khaby Lame
The MAGA, Gen-Z influencer, who has been pictured numerous times with the president and his son, said he had ‘personally taken action’ to have Lame deported
Bo Loudon, the purported “best friend” of Barron Trump, has claimed he is responsible for the arrest of the world’s most famous TikToker who was detained by ICE and later forced to leave the U.S.
The MAGA, Gen-Z influencer, who has been pictured numerous times with the president and his son, said he had “personally taken action” to have Khaby Lame deported.
“No one is above the law!” he wrote in a series of posts on X, later adding: “I've been working with the patriots at President Trump's DHS to make this happen. He was just ARRESTED in Vegas and is in ICE CUSTODY!”
Despite a community note on the post calling Loudon out for false information, ICE confirmed that Lame had been detained at the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for violating the terms of his visa on June 6.
The 25-year-old star had entered the U.S. on April 30 on a temporary visa. A spokesperson for ICE said he had been granted “voluntary departure” following his arrest and had since left the country.
“No one works faster than President Trump's administration!” Loudon wrote, following news of Lame’s departure.
ICE has not confirmed Loudon’s involvement publicly, and did not provide further information when contacted by The Independent.
Lame, whose real name is Serigne Khabane Lame, is a Senegalese-Italian TikToker known for his deadpan reactions to other videos. His viral videos have earned him a following of more than 162 million.
While in the country, Lame attended the Met Gala in New York City on May 5. He has not commented publicly on the allegations that he overstayed his visa.
It is also unclear if Lame returned to Italy immediately and posted an Instagram Story of himself in São Paulo, Brazil, after leaving the U.S.
Despite barely being old enough to vote, Loudon and Barron Trump were unofficially recruited to help the oldest presidential candidate in history tap into the manosphere and capture the “bro vote” in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.
Loudon, from Palm Beach, Florida, is the son of Dr Gina Loudon, the conservative television pundit and former co-chair of Women for Trump in 2020, and John Loudon, a former Missouri state senator.
