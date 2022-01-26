Stephen Breyer news - latest: Supreme Court Justice to retire paving way for Biden appointment
Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the court.
Mr Breyer, who is 83 years old, is one of the high court’s three liberals. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.
The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Ms Barrett’s confirmation shifted the balance of the court to six conservatives and three liberals
Progressives keen for Biden to appoint justice
The timing of Justice Stephen Breyer’s retirement comes at an opportune moment for Democrats.
There has been a months-long campaign by progressives, that began soon after Mr Biden assumed office, urging Mr Breyer to retire allowing the president to name a successor while Democrats hold a slim majority in the Senate.
Mr Breyer’s retirement and replacement will not alter the ideological makeup of the Supreme Court, but will sure up the liberal wing potentially for decades to come.
Justice Stephen Breyer, the senior member of the Supreme Court’s liberal wing, plans to retire after nearly 28 years on the bench.
This would give President Joe Biden the opportunity to make his first appointment to the nation’s highest court, one that is poised to be historic.
CBS News cites multiple sources, including two White House officials and a senior Democratic congressional staffer, as having confirmed Mr Breyer’s intention to step down.
