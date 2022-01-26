Supreme Court Breyer Retirement (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is expected to announce his retirement, NBC News reported, which gives President Joe Biden an opportunity to replace one of the court’s three liberals and maintain the balance of the court.

Mr Breyer, who is 83 years old, is one of the high court’s three liberals. Democrats had hoped Mr Breyer would retire while they hold the majority in the Senate before the 2022 midterm elections, since Republicans are expected to win the majority.

The fears were compounded by the fact former Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died weeks before the 2020 presidential election and then-president Donald Trump nominated arch-conservative Amy Coney Barrett to replace her. Ms Barrett’s confirmation shifted the balance of the court to six conservatives and three liberals