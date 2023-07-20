Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A Georgia-based political commentator said he’s done backing Georgia Republican Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene, suggesting she has lost support in her own district.

“We have worked so hard for this individual,” said Brian K Pritchard, host of #BKPPolitics on Voice of Rural America. “When there was an attempt to keep this individual off the ballot from running, we fought against the media. We fought against Brad Raffensperger,” Georgia’s secretary of state, he added.

The host also said he stuck by her side when she touted conspiracy theories. “Every time the media wanted to say ‘QAnon’ or ‘Jewish space lasers,’ we pushed back. We fought for this individual,” he said. “But I fight no longer.”

He explained that he’s “through” with supporting her because when he visited “the heart of the 14th District of Georgia,” which is “as red [and] as MTG as you can get,” her constituents did not seem to rally behind her. Mr Pritchard said that while he was “in her district, in her backyard,” he boldly decided to tell the 50 people in the room that he wasn’t happy with her.

“I was not run out of the room, I was not run out of town,” he said. The people in her district are “upset,” he concluded.

He then called out the Georgia Republican for not being able to “get her on the telephone” or “get her to return a text message.” Rather than listening to “the grassroots coordinators in her district,” he said, she now tells them to speak with her staff.

“I’m okay that you ditched me, MTG,” he said, speaking to the congresswoman. “But the people in the 14th [District] that you’re now telling ‘please communicate with my staff’? Woah,” Mr Pritchard said.

There has been no shortage of news related to the Georgia firebrand lately. On Wednesday, she faced backlash after holding up posters featuring nude photos of Hunter Biden at a congressional hearing. Last month she was kicked out of the Freedom Caucus after calling Lauren Boebert “a little b****,” a name she also used to call Special Counsel Jack Smith.