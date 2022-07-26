Jump to content
‘They’re not doing enough’: Trevor Reed calls on White House to step up efforts to free Brittney Griner and Paul Whelan

Mr Reed says President Joe Biden ‘has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing’ after his own release from prison in Russia

Oliver O'Connell
New York
Tuesday 26 July 2022 17:05
Comments
Former US Marine says White House not doing enough to free Brittney Griner

Trevor Reed, the former US Marine freed from a Russian prison in April, says he believes the Biden administration isn’t doing enough to bring home other Americans detained in Russia.

He believes President Joe Biden has the ability to get WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner or corporate executive Paul Whelan home out of Russia “extremely fast”, but have chosen not to do so.

Mr Reed was released in a prisoner exchange for Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko after having served more than two years behind bars.

In an interview with NBC News’ Hallie Jackson, he said he believes the White House can quickly secure the release of detained US citizens in Russia.

Mr Reed is particularly frustrated by the pace of action in the cases of Ms Griner, a centre for the Phoenix Mercury who also plays in Russia and was arrested in February, and Mr Whelan, who was taken into custody in 2018.

“I can’t say 100 per cent what the White House is or is not doing — that’s obviously not public information,” he told Ms Jackson in an interview scheduled to air on Tuesday afternoon.

“But, in my opinion, the White House has the ability to get them out extremely fast, and they clearly have chosen not to do that. So no, in my opinion, they’re not doing enough.”

Mr Reed says he is “extremely grateful that the Biden administration and that President Biden made that decision to get me out”.

“I think that that was the ethical decision, and I think that they did the right thing,” adds Mr Reed. “He ultimately makes that decision — that decision has to come from the top. And, you know, I’m grateful for that. And I appreciate that. But I think that, you know, he has the responsibility to continue doing the right thing.”

Mr Reed was sentenced to nine years in prison in Russia after an assault allegation that he continues to deny.

