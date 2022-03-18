State Department demands to be able to see Brittney Griner in Russian jail

The US is demanding that Russia grant officials access to detained WNBA star Brittney Griner, who was arrested in Russia on charges of drug smuggling.

Ms Griner has been detained in Russia since mid-February after vape cartridges in her possession allegedly carrying oil derived from cannabis were found in her bags. Her charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 yes in prison.

“We are closely engaged on this case and in frequent contact with Brittney Griner’s legal team. We insist the Russian government provide consular access to all U.S. citizen detainees in Russia, including those in pre-trial detention, as Brittney Griner is,” the State Department said. “We have repeatedly asked for consular access to these detainees and have consistently been denied access.”

A member of a Russian state-backed monitoring group told the Associated Press that Ms Griner was doing well and has not been mistreated.

“Her physical condition is fine, she’s holding up fine, and I’d even say that she is fairly calm and isn’t anxious,” Ekaterina Kalugina, a member of the monitoring group, told the AP.

The monitoring group is tasked with visiting prisoners who have been imprisoned in Russia, but the organisation rarely takes stances that oppose the government.

As Russia's war in Ukraine continues to escalate, and as a result relations between Washington and Moscow deteriorate, Ms Griner’s family and members of the US public have expressed concern for her well-being.

Ms Griner's lawyers have been visiting her and providing care packages for her, including food and personal items, according to Ms Kaugina. She noted that Ms Griner has not been able to meet with US consul yet.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US was working to help her, but could not offer extensive details of the case.

“Whenever an American is detained anywhere, our job, our responsibility, our determination is to make sure that we're doing everything possible to help them to defend their rights and to see what assistance, if any, they need,” he said. "... In Brittney’s case, in the first instance, we weren't talking about it with any specificity because there were privacy concerns that we needed to respect. Now what I can tell you is that we're in very active contact with her team, with literally with the WNBA as well as with her lawyers and other representatives.”

He also confirmed that despite US efforts, the Russian government has denied them access to Ms Griner.

“We want to see firsthand how she’s doing,” Mr Blinken said. “We want to make sure that we know that she’s OK and this is, by the way, required under international law. The Russians are required to give us that access. They have not. It has been denied.”

Ms Griner plays in the US on the Phoenix Mercury, and also plays during the off-season in a Russian league. Many professional athletes bolster their salaries during the off-season by playing in international leagues.

Americans who are believed to be held in detention under false causes can be designated wrongfully detained by the US State Department, which affords their cases increased attention from US officials. Ms Griner's case has not been afforded that designation.