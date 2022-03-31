Caitlyn Jenner has been hired as a Fox News contributor, the cable network has said.

The former Republican candidate for California governor and reality TV celebrity will appear on the network for the first time in her new role as a paid contributor on Thursday.

Fox News CEO Suzanne Scott said that “Caitlyn’s story is an inspiration to us all”.

“She is a trailblazer in the LGBTQ+ community and her illustrious career spans a variety of fields that will be a tremendous asset for our audience,” she added, according to the New York Post.

Ms Jenner, 72, a transgender woman, first became known for winning Olympic gold in Decathlon during the 1976 games in Montreal. In 2015, she told ABC News: “For all intents and purposes, I’m a woman.”

Ms Scott said Ms Jenner “will offer commentary and analysis across Fox News Channel programming and various Fox News Media platforms”.

The network said that Ms Jenner will first appear on host Sean Hannity’s programme on Thursday night.

“I am humbled by this unique opportunity to speak directly to Fox News Media’s millions of viewers about a range of issues that are important to the American people,” Ms Jenner said in a statement.

Following her career in athletics, Ms Jenner was a part of the reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians on E!

Ms Jenner and Kris Kardashian are the parents of Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Ms Jenner also has four other children. In 2015, she appeared in I am Cait – a documentary series about her transition.

Last year, Ms Jenner mounted a gubernatorial campaign in the recall election for Democratic incumbent Gavin Newsom. Californians chose to keep Mr Newsom in office, and while Ms Jenner garnered significant media attention, she struggled in the polls, coming in 13th place.

Ms Jenner has been criticised by some for her policy stances. Last week, she publically supported Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis and his critical views of transgender college swimmer Lia Thomas.

Mr DeSantis claimed that Emma Weyant, the University of Virginia freshman swimmer from Sarasota, Florida who came in second behind Ms Thomas by a margin of 1.75 seconds, was the actual winner.

“By allowing men to compete in women’s sports, the NCAA is destroying opportunities for women, making a mockery of its championships, and perpetuating a fraud,” Mr DeSantis tweeted. “In Florida, we reject these lies and recognize Sarasota’s Emma Weyant as the best women’s swimmer in the 500y freestyle.”

“@GovRonDeSantis agreed! She is the rightful winner!” Ms Jenner tweeted in response. “It’s not transphobic or anti-trans, it’s common sense!”