Kim Kardashian has apologised for telling women in business to “get your f***ing ass up and work” earlier this month and said that her words were “taken out of context”.

The SKIMS founder appeared on Good Morning America (GMA) and explained that the “sound bite” was not a “blanket statement” on her views about women.

Kardashian faced backlash when the comments she made in a Variety interview went viral in early March.

In the video interview, published on 9 March, Kardashian shared her advice for women who want to succeed and said: “I have the best advice for women in business. Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Her comments sparked outrage online, with many people branding her “tone deaf” and pointing out her wealthy upbringing and privileged position.

Speaking to GMA co-anchor Robin Roberts, Kardashian said: “That statement that I said was without questions and conversation around it. It became a sound bite really with no context.

“And that sound bite came off the notion and the question right before which was after 20 years of being in the business you’re famous for being famous. And… my whole tone and attitude changed with the previous question that went into that question about what advice would you give to women.”

She continued: “It wasn’t a blanket statement towards women or to feel like I don’t respect the work or think that they don’t work hard. I know that they do.

“It was taken out of context but I’m really sorry if it was received that way.”

Some people used her earlier comments to highlight the conditions they experienced while working for the Kardashian family.

One person, Jessica DeFino, claimed she was an editor for all five of the Kardashian-Jenner sisters’ apps and said she was underpaid despite working long hours.

Kardashian was also compared to ex-Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague, who came under fire earlier this year when she said that everyone has “the same 24 hours in a day” to become successful.

The Independent has contacted Kardashian’s representative for comment.