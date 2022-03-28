Regina Hall mocks Kim Kardashian’s ‘get up and work’ comments during Oscars

Oscars co-host Regina Hall quoted Kim Kardashian’s infamous comment about work during the 94th annual Academy Awards to none other than Dame Judi Dench.

During Sunday evening’s televised event, hosts Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes performed a bit where the two handed out consolation prizes to nominees that failed to take home Oscar awards.

“We didn’t want anyone to go home empty-handed tonight because we think that you are all winners, even though you are not,” Hall said.

“So we got some consolation prizes, because this is gonna make you feel better,” Sykes added.

The co-hosts proceeded to hand out a screener of Ben Affleck’s 2021 film The Last Duel, and a “fungible token” to nominee Javier Bardem. For Dench - who had lost the award for Best Supporting Actress to West Side Story’s Ariana DeBose - Hall offered her some advice instead.

“Dame Judi Dench, we got something for you,” Hall told the 87-year-old Belfast actor. “We got an inspirational quote for you. This is a quote from Kim Kardashian: ‘Work harder,’ that’s what we need you to do.”

Sykes took the joke one step further when she added: “You gotta move that ass, Dame.”

The Oscars bit was in reference to comments Kardashian made earlier this month in an interview with Variety, where she offered unsolicited advice to women looking to succeed. “I have the best advice for women in business,” the Skims founder said. “Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kardashian faced major backlash over the comment, with a significant amount of the criticisms referencing the reality star’s privilege, as well as highlighting the alleged unfair working conditions experienced by former employees.

Dench - whose decades-long career has garnered her more than a dozen awards - was a good sport during the Oscars bit. Viewers couldn’t help but laugh at Dench’s reaction, with some claiming the British actress is likely unfamiliar with the reality television star.

“Dame Judi Dench laughing at Wanda Sykes and Regina Hall’s Kim Kardashian joke is EVERYTHING,” tweeted writer Glenn Sumi, while another person said: “Judi Dench probably doesn’t even know who Kim Kardashian is.”

“Okay the Kim Kardashian/Judi Dench joke was brilliant,” said someone else.

Dench was nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in Belfast. The movie, which is based on the childhood of director Kenneth Branagh, was nominated for seven Academy Awards. Branagh took home the awards for Best Original Screenplay during Sunday night’s event. Find the full list of 2022 Oscar winners here.