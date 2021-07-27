Capitol riot hearing – live: Four officers to testify to committee in first session after Republicans pull out
After months of buildup, today sees the first public hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol. The bipartisan panel will be hearing from four law enforcement officers – two from the US Capitol Police and two from Washington’s Metropolitan Police Department, all of whom will be testifying “in their personal capacities” about “the law enforcement experience” that day.
The panel is going ahead with its work despite the refusal of Republican leader Kevin McCarthy to nominate a slate of representatives for his party’s allotted seats after Nancy Pelosi rejected two of his initial nominees, hardliners Jim Banks and Jim Jordan. Having chosen Trump critic Liz Cheney as part of her own slate, Ms Pelosi has now added equally anti-Trump Republican Adam Kinzinger to the committee, bringing its membership to seven Democrats and two Republicans.
Meanwhile, hundreds of people arrested for their alleged part in the insurrection are awaiting legal proceedings, while many more are still being sought by federal law enforcement.
Take your seats: where the committee will meet
NBC Washington reporter Scott MacFarlane, who has covered the fallout from the insurrection extensively, last night posted a walkthrough of the room where the committee’s first hearing will be held.
Right-wing Republicans to protest treatment of alleged rioters
As the committee’s work gets underway, four of the most Trump-friendly Republicans in the House will be holding an event of their own – and not in solidarity with the panel’s work.
Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who have recently been on a fundraising speaking tour of the country, will be joined by Paul Gosar and Louie Gohmert at a press conference where they will “demand answers” from the Justice Department on the status of those arrested for their alleged part in the riot.
Mr Gaetz, notorious for his belligerent style, not only voted to oppose the certification of the election results after the riot but also suggested on the day itself that left-wing protesters might have infiltrated the crowd. Ms Greene, meanwhile, is even more given to conspiracy theories, including violent ones, and posed with members of a local militia movement during her run for Congress.
And for his part, Mr Gosar has been the focus of intense controversy for accusing Capitol Police of “lying in wait” for Ashli Babbitt, one of the four rioters who died that day. Liz Cheney laid into him over the comments, saying she had helped him put on his gas mask while the insurrection was underway.
Liz Cheney rips Paul Gosar over comments about Capitol Police
Controversial Republican had previously described rioters as ‘peaceful patriots’
Who’s on the panel?
The select committee is being headed up by Bennie Thompson, who also serves as the chair of the House Homeland Security committee. The House’s only serving Democrat from Mississippi, the 73-year-old congressman is not seen as a partisan warrior and has the respect of many Republican colleagues.
'We have to get it right,' Dem vows as Jan. 6 probe begins
Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson is about to pick up his duties as chairman of a select committee to investigate the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection
Alongside Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger, Mr Thompson is backed up by six other Democrats, among them two prominent figures from the Trump era: Adam Schiff, who led the first impeachment investigation into Donald Trump over his alleged Russian links and extortion of the Ukrainian government; and Jamie Raskin, the lead impeachment manager at the former president’s Senate trial after the insurrection.
Filling out the Democratic team are Californa’s Zoe Lofgren and Pete Auguilar, Virginia’s Elaine Luria and Florida’s Stephanie Murphy.
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of the first hearing of the 6 January select committee. Stay tuned for updates.
