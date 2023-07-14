Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Casey DeSantis has quickly become the face of Gov Ron DeSantis’ presidential campaign. The Florida first lady has been credited for everything from her fashion sense, local celebrity, and ability to baby proof the governor’s mansion, to serving as a humanizing contrast to her husband.

But is her rising profile enough to turn her husband’s campaign around? Some have criticized her up to her eyebrows — literally — while others think she is a vital asset to the DeSantis campaign.

Before she was Mrs DeSantis, Jill Casey Black — she goes by her middle name — was born and raised in Ohio. She left the midwest to attend the College of Charleston in South Carolina, where she studied economics and competed as an equestrian.

After graduating, she became a journalist, and began working as a producer and an on-air host on the PGA tour. She later worked as a reporter and anchor for Jacksonville television stations, a gig that earned her an Emmy award and landed her in Florida, where she would eventually meet her husband.

The couple met at a driving range in 2006 in Florida. Three years later, they tied the knot at Disney World, which the governor himself called “ironic” in hindsight, given his feud with the company in recent months.

The couple have three children — two daughters and a son, all under five — who are fixtures of DeSantis ads. Mrs DeSantis was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2021, and was declared cancer-free in 2022. After her diagnosis, Gov DeSantis proposed $100m for cancer research, which was later approved.

She has supported the governor’s hard-right stances, like Florida’s six-week abortion ban, the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” law, disregard of pandemic-era masks, and prohibition of classroom discussions of issues of race in society and history, often bundled together under the phrase critical race theory. The Florida first couple are often photographed arm-in-arm, and her spotlighting has even sparked speculation that Casey DeSantis is the puppetmaster behind the campaign.

The role of the candidate’s spouse is not well-defined. Kate Andersen Brower, author of First Women: The Grace and Power of America’s Modern First Ladies, said in an email that candidates’ spouses’ main role “is to serve as their adviser in private and to humanize them in public.” She also added that spouses can make candidates “relatable” by sharing moments seen only behind the scenes.

Florida’s first lady is a former TV presenter on the golfing shows On The Tee and PGA Tour Today (Getty Images)

Ms Brower noted, “Michelle Obama was masterful at this, she would often joke about her husband leaving his dirty socks on the floor.” Mrs DeSantis is accomplishing this, Ms Brower added, saying she is “making him seem more like a three dimensional person” and that she serves as a contrast to the governor, who “can be stiff and very serious.”

Former Minnesota Congressman and current GOP strategist Vin Weber said that the traditional role — to stand beside the candidate “and look nice and supportive” — has changed, pointing to Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush’s influence in both campaigning and policy. Mr Weber said he doesn’t know Ron DeSantis personally, but from what he has seen, Casey DeSantis could be making up for her husband’s social stiltedness: “She seems to have a real people touch and people like her.”

But how much of an asset can the Florida first lady be if she isn’t well known? Gunner Ramer, political director of Republican Accountability Project, pointed to focus groups’ reactions. He said that when talking to Republican primary voters in Florida, they know and like Mrs DeSantis. She “makes Ron DeSantis into this family man, which I think can sometimes serve as a good contrast to Donald Trump,” he said. “But the thing is, on a national level, she isn’t that well known.”

Casey DeSantis speaking at a campaign event for her husband in Iowa in May. She has been happy to take a prominent role (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A longtime supporter close to Gov DeSantis tried to shed some light on the Florida first lady’s private life. The source described her as a go-getter and a very involved mom. Usually when calling her, the source said, the kids are hanging all over her: “She’s juggling the phone and juggling them.”

Lack of recognition is probably a new problem for the couple, given Casey DeSantis’ reputation as a TV anchor. Perhaps that will change in the near future with her new initiative: “Mamas for DeSantis.” The coalition, launched this week, says it’s dedicated to “raising the volume on the silenced voices of parents under Joe Biden.” It aims to “protect the innocence of our children,” alluding to some of Gov DeSantis’ controversial education and LGBTQ+ policies, and is looking for “every mama and every grandmama” to support her husband.

Megyn Kelly goes after MSNBC guests for calling Casey DeSantis 'America's Karen'

The recent attention she has gotten hasn’t always been positive. Last week, speculation — and eyebrows — rose over a viral photo of the Florida first lady’s bushy brows. (Many say the image was doctored.) Far-right activist Laura Loomer accused her of an “over exaggerated” cancer diagnosis, a former GOP congressman dubbed her “America’s Karen” (her husband said she would wear the label as a “badge of honour”), and former President Trump and others have charged her with running her husband’s campaign.

The longtime DeSantis supporter countered: “She’s very involved as a candidate’s wife,” especially in communications, given her background in media. The source called Mr Trump’s claim a “ludicrous accusation” that is meant to “make Ron look weak.”

Others have been quick to comment on her style, ranging from glowing profiles to social media users calling her “Swamp Barbie.” Her wardrobe has been likened to Jackie Kennedy Onassis, the closest the US ever had to royalty, as Mrs DeSantis flaunted white gloves and dresses reminiscent of those worn by the late Mrs Kennedy. (Twitter users called her “Tacky Onassis.”)

Casey DeSantis’ outfit – complete with white gloves – at her husband’s second inauguration as Florida governor in January drew comparisons with Jackie Kennedy (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A writer at The Daily Beast quickly put a distance between the Florida governor’s mansion and any royal castle — “the DeSantises will never be Camelot” — and described Casey DeSantis as “Walmart Melania,” comparing her wardrobe to that of former President Donald Trump’s model wife.

But why would Casey DeSantis want to be compared to Melania Trump? Their husbands are competing for the GOP nomination and the couples’ relationships also appear markedly different. Melania was notoriously absent from the White House and has been distant throughout Mr Trump’s 2024 campaign, while the Florida governor’s wife often appears beside her husband.

Mr Ramer said he thought “Ron and Casey being together all the time can create a contrast to Trump.” Ms Brower echoed that: “I think knowing that Casey supports her husband’s campaign is a vote of confidence that Donald Trump doesn’t have from his wife. At least not at the moment.”

“I think Casey is an asset, but,” Mr Weber said, “I think she’s an asset to a campaign that seems to be floundering.”

“There’s one thing running in a statewide contest. There’s another thing running for president on the national level,” Mr Ramer said before posing the question: can the DeSanti replicate what they have accomplished in Florida on a national scale?

Ron and Casey hold hands as they leave Japan's premier's official residence on a trip to Tokyo (POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

Some of her husband’s signature stances may not be as favourable nationally. A recent Gallup poll shows 69 per cent of Amercians think abortion should generally be legal in the first three months of pregnancy. Before the “Don’t Say Gay” bill became a law, an ABC News and Ipsos poll showed 62 per cent of Americans opposed it.

But one group may support him at the ballot box: women. Female voters “will not like it if they see the opponents attacking his wife,” Mr Weber said, adding, “that will have a little bit of a rallying effect on her behalf and his behalf.”

Both Mr Ramer and the longtime supporter pointed to DeSantis’ 2022 gubernatorial victory, in which he earned 53 per cent of Florida’s women voters, and credited Mrs DeSantis for helping achieve those numbers.

Despite the campaign brightening her spotlight, Mr Trump leads Mr DeSantis in nearly every recent poll. One edge that Gov DeSantis could use to trump Mr Trump? His age. The source predicted voters will want a younger candidate with school-aged children who understand “what issues working class moms and dads are having to deal with.” Ron DeSantis is 44, a year older than his wife.

A pretty, working mother seems like the perfect fit for a first lady; no one could quite pinpoint the heart of the divisiveness surrounding Mrs DeSantis. “There are plenty of policy positions that she and her husband can, and should be, called out on,” Ms Brower said, but instead people are focusing on her appearance, which is “always low hanging fruit and it’s a shame.”

Who is Ron DeSantis?

The longtime DeSantis supporter said she is the subject of criticism because she is “a powerful figure,” and is viewed as a “threat to the establishment.” The source agreed with Ms Brower: “You can disagree with her philosophy on politics or on issues around culture, wars, etc.” but attacking her looks and personality is unfair.

The source added that the DeSanti are “protective” of one another regarding public criticism: “What really bothers her is when they hit her husband. And then what really bothers him is when she gets it.”

There’s little doubt that the Florida governor faces an uphill battle — one he will climb arm-and-arm with his wife.