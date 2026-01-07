Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
More
Voices
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Swipe for next article

CBS Evening News joins Kristi Noem on an ICE raid after Bari Weiss’ 60 Minutes controversy

Noem’s high-profile interview on CBS Evening News came after the network’s new editor-in-chief Bari Weiss ordered investigative show 60 Minutes to spike a report on Noem’s agency sending detainees to a brutal Salvadoran prison

Josh Marcus in San Francisco
Hilton drops Minnesota hotel that banned ICE agents from staying in its rooms

CBS Evening News embedded with Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem on Tuesday as part of the ongoing DHS crackdown on alleged fraud and immigration violations in the Minneapolis area.

The Trump administration official’s appearance is one of the first major interviews of new network editor-in-chief Bari Weiss’s recent relaunch of the storied program with new lead anchor Tony Dokoupil.

During Tuesday’s segment, Noem could be seen in tactical gear personally accompanying heavily armed DHS agents to arrest a man named Tomas Espin Tapia.

Tapia, Trump administration officials told The Independent, illegally entered the U.S. from Ecuador in 2022 and had an active warrant for sexual assault in Connecticut.

In an accompanying sit-down interview with reporter Nicole Sganga, Noem defended the Trump administration’s ongoing crackdown in Minneapolis and downplayed the president’s recent, inflammatory comments comparing Somalis in the area to “garbage.”

The co-host of CBS Mornings since 2019, Dokoupil was officially named the new face of CBS Evening News last month, replacing the short-lived co-anchor team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois
The co-host of CBS Mornings since 2019, Dokoupil was officially named the new face of CBS Evening News last month, replacing the short-lived co-anchor team of John Dickerson and Maurice DuBois (CBS News)

“I’m focused on policing the streets, not policing President Trump’s words,” Noem said.

“If you think you can come to this country and get rich defrauding the American people, think again,” she wrote in a statement on X, resharing a clip of the segment. “We will root out every case of fraud we find from Minneapolis to California to New York.”

The Trump administration is ramping up an operation in the Minneapolis area that could include as many as 2,000 agents.

Noem’s appearance on CBS Evening News marked one of the program’s most high-profile interviews under the new leadership of CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and recently announced lead anchor Tony Dokoupil
Noem’s appearance on CBS Evening News marked one of the program’s most high-profile interviews under the new leadership of CBS News editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and recently announced lead anchor Tony Dokoupil (CBS News)

The White House launched the campaign after a viral video alleged fraud at federally supported day care centers. Local officials dispute claims in the video.

Noem’s interview also comes after another high-profile CBS show, 60 Minutes, was told by Weiss shortly before airtime last month to pull a planned segment about how DHS sent hundreds of migrants to a notorious Salvadoran prison, an editorial decision widely panned inside and outside the CBS Newsroom.

Weiss reportedly told producers, who had cleared the segment through multiple layers of internal review, that an on-camera response from a Trump administration official was needed.

The Trump administration is ramping up an immigration and fraud crackdown in the Minneapolis area that could include as many as 2,000 DHS agents
The Trump administration is ramping up an immigration and fraud crackdown in the Minneapolis area that could include as many as 2,000 DHS agents (Reuters)

Internal deliberations around the segment, as well as a version of the clip itself, leaked online and in the media. In one of the leaks, the segment’s correspondent, Sharyn Alfonsi, accused Weiss of giving the Trump administration a “‘kill switch’ for any reporting they find “inconvenient.”

Weiss’s tenure at CBS, which has reportedly been marked by constant infighting, has been under heavy scrutiny, given the the highly politicized atmosphere in which she took the reins at the broadcaster.

Weiss’s decision making around the CECOT segment sparked claims she was influenced by political pressures, owing to CBS parent company Paramount Skydance’s ongoing bid to take over Warner Bros. Discovery, a move that would need federal clearance.

In August, Skydance and Paramount officially merged following a complicated process dogged with accusations of political meddling.

Weiss’s tenure at CBS has been under heavy scrutiny, given allegations from critics she took over at CBS News in a bid to make the network more palatable to the Trump administration
Weiss’s tenure at CBS has been under heavy scrutiny, given allegations from critics she took over at CBS News in a bid to make the network more palatable to the Trump administration (William Farrington/Copyright: Breaker Media)

Skydance was founded by David Ellison, son of the billionaire Oracle tech mogul and Trump supporter Larry Ellison.

Shortly before the merger was complete, with approval hanging in the balance, Paramount agreed to a $16 million settlement in a lawsuit from Trump against 60 Minutes, which had alleged it deceptively edited an interview with his 2024 rival Kamala Harris.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in