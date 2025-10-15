Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Trump administration has revoked the visas of at least six people it accuses of celebrating the September assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“The United States has no obligation to host foreigners who wish death on Americans,” the State Department wrote on X on Tuesday. “The State Department continues to identify visa holders who celebrated the heinous assassination of Charlie Kirk.”

As part of its announcement, the State Department pointed to individuals whose comments ranged from generic criticisms of Kirk’s views to outright celebration of his death, including an Argentinian who alleged Kirk “devoted his entire life spreading racist, xenophobic, misogynistic rhetoric” and a German who allegedly wrote on social media that “when fascists die, democrats don’t complain.”

Soon after Kirk was killed, the State Department announced it would be seeking tips about foreigners praising Kirk’s death.

Tuesday’s announcement regarding the visas came the same day that President Trump posthumously awarded Kirk the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, on what would’ve been his 32nd birthday.

open image in gallery The State Department is revoking the visas of those it accuses of celebrating the slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk’s death ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

The White House has made extensive efforts to mourn Kirk’s death.

Top administration officials including the president and deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller spoke at a memorial service for Kirk in Arizona, and Vice President JD Vance stepped in to host a memorial episode of Kirk’s podcast from the White House.

In the wake of Kirk’s shooting, the administration has also sought to crack down on individuals and left-wing groups it accuses of fomenting the kind of political violence that killed Kirk, even as studies show right-wing extremists have killed more people in the U.S. in recent decades.

open image in gallery The White House has played a prominent role in mourning Kirk’s death, with top officials appearing at a vigil in Arizona and vowing a crackdown on left-wing groups it accuses of contributing to the violence that killed the activist ( Win McNamee/Getty Images )

It has designated antifa, a leaderless ideological movement without any clear organizational structure, an official domestic terror group, while Attorney General Pam Bondi has threatened to prosecute Kirk-related “hate speech,” a category of expression protected in almost all circumstances by the First Amendment, and private businesses that protest Kirk.

Last month, a federal judge ruled the administration’s moves to revoke visas and detain pro-Palestinian students and university faculty for their views amounted to a “full-throated assault on the First Amendment across the board under the cover of an unconstitutionally broad definition” of antisemitism.