Will Cheryl Hines, RFK Jr’s wife, attend Trump’s inauguration?

Despite a turbulent few months, Cheryl Hines, the 59-year-old Curb Your Enthusiasm star and wife of Robert F Kennedy Jr, is expected to attend Trump’s second inauguration beside her husband and later plans to walk the red carpet for the MAHA Ball on Monday, according to Fox News.

After ending his independent presidential campaign in August to endorse GOP candidate Donald Trump, RFK Jr. admitted that the decision left his wife Cheryl Hines feeling “very uncomfortable”.

A month later, her 70-year-old husband was embroiled in an alleged sexting scandal with New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

The 31-year-old journalist’s disclosure of their so-called “personal relationship” sparked a raft of salacious stories, leading to her ultimately parting ways with the outlet. RFK Jr has since refused to comment when probed on the allegations.

As the president-elect’s celebrations continued on the weekend around Washington, DC, Hines and RFK Jr were spotted attending the Vice President’s Dinner at the National Gallery of Art on Saturday evening besides JD and Usha Vance.

open image in gallery RFK Jr and wife Cheryl Hines, photographed in Mar-a-Lago in November, attended the Vice President’s Dinner on Saturday ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

When RFK Jr was tapped as Trump’s controversial incoming secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services in November, with the president-elect promising that he can “go wild” on health care, Hines began to embrace her husband’s defection to the Republican Party and his Make America Healthy Again agenda.

The Emmy Award-nominated actress has since made multiple visits to Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, with the Kennedy scion. She was seen celebrating alongside the GOP candidate at his election night watch party on November 5 as he defeated Vice President Kamala Harris at the ballot box.

By Black Friday, Hines posted a cringe-worthy promotional video for her self-care brand Hines + Young of RFK Jr in the shower, and later began hawking candles inscribed with “MAHA Make America Healthy Again”.

When Hines was asked whether she was excited by a move to Washington, DC in December, with her husband vying to be the nation’s top health official, she told TMZ: “One day at a time.”

open image in gallery RFK Jr and Hines at the then-independent presidential candidates rally on March 26, 2024 in Oakland, California ( Getty Images )

With Trump set to be sworn into office for a second time on Monday, RFK Jr was left waiting tentatively for his confirmation hearing to be scheduled – which is not likely until later this month.

As of Friday, the Office of Government Ethics was evaluating RFK Jr’s financial disclosures. The process is required for incoming Cabinet officials and Senators traditionally withhold from scheduling confirmation hearings until it is completed.

RFK Jr – who is set to oversee the $2 trillion agency which includes the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services – has garnered critics from both sides of the political aisle due to his lack of governmental experience and his anti-vaxxer and conspiratorial views.

A 53 to 47-seat GOP majority in the upper chamber means that RFK Jr can only lose a few votes to be confirmed.

More than 15,000 doctors signed a letter imploring the US Senate to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation for secretary of health and human services earlier this month.

Transition officials plan to fill out RFK Jr’s HHS leadership team with longtime GOP allies prior to his confirmation ceremony to compensate for his lack of experience, according to Politico.