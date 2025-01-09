Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than 15,000 doctors have signed a letter imploring the US Senate to reject Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation for secretary of health and human services.

The letter, organized by the advocacy group Committee to Protect Health Care, calls President-elect Donald Trump’s decision to nominate Kennedy “a slap in the face to every health care professional who has spent their lives working to protect patients from preventable illness and death.”

“The health and well-being of 336 million Americans depend on leadership at HHS that prioritizes science, evidence-based medicine, and strengthening the integrity of our public health system,” the letter reads. “RFK Jr. is not only unqualified to lead this essential agency — he is actively dangerous.”

A spokesperson for Kennedy and the Trump transition team dismissed the criticisms in a statement to NBC News, calling the letter “just another grift.”

“Robert F Kennedy Jr will be confirmed and those who are spending their time undermining him will have no place and no voice at HHS,” spokesperson Katie Miller told the outlet. “Good luck and best wishes to them.”

President-elect Donald Trump named Kennedy his nominee to lead the Department of Health and Human Services shortly after he was elected in November

Several Democratic lawmakers have also criticized Kennedy, including Democratic Senator Chris Murphy of Connecticut.

“We don’t have to treat conspiracy theorists like RFK Jr. with kid gloves. It’s simple. He’s spent his career fighting school vaccine programs. If they atrophy, kids will get killed,” Murphy posted on X this week.

“[E]ven if RFK Jr. doesn’t legally weaken school vaccine requirements (and he might!), his elevation to HHS Secretary will amplify his conspiracy views,” he added. “When vaccine rates drop because of RFK Jr.’s conspiracy spreading - kids get killed.”

Kennedy, an anti-vaccine activist and former independent presidential candidate, will lead the Department of Health and Human Services if confirmed by the US Senate.

Kennedy ran an independent presidential campaign alongside running mate Nicole Shanahan in an attempt to rival Trump and Kamala Harris in the 2024 election.

But in August, Kennedy suspended his independent campaign for president and backed the now-president-elect.

Throughout his campaign and career, Kennedy has spread baseless misinformation about COVID-19 vaccines. His organization, Children’s Health Defense, has advocated against vaccinations more widely and spread the false claim that vaccines cause autism.

In his book, The Real Anthony Fauci, Kennedy also falsely claimed that Anthony Fauci colluded with Microsoft founder Bill Gates to exaggerate the extent of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Independent has contacted Trump’s transition team for comment.