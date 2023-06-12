Chris Christie town hall - live: Christie ramps up campaign with CNN event after harsh attacks on ex-president
Mr Christie will join Anderson Cooper in a town hall at 8pm EST on Monday
Chris Christie lays into Trump at 2024 campaign launch
Former New Jersey governor and 2024 presidential candidate Chris Christie will appear before Americans on Monday night in a town hall hosted by CNN.
Less than a week ago, Mr Christie officially entered the already-packed race for the Republican nomination. He joins former president Donald Trump, former vice president Mike Pence, former South Carolina governor Nikki Haley and more.
It is the second time Mr Christie has made a bid for the White House in his political career.
The former governor launched his campaign positioning himself as a moderate-conservative alternative to former president Donald Trump, who Mr Christie called a “self-consumed, self-serving, mirror hog.”
Mr Christie will likely continue to set himself apart from the former president, who he twice endorsed, in the town hall.
It is set to begin at 8pm EST, hosted by Anderson Cooper.
The former governor is expected to answer questions from Mr Cooper as well as a live audience comprised of voters who claim that they plan to vote in the Republican presidential primary in their respective states.
