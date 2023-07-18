Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Republican presidential hopeful Chris Christie has mocked rival Donald Trump’s take on ending Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, quipping: “Move over Churchill”.

The former president announced he had a “one-day” plan for ending the war in Ukraine, stating in an interview with Fox News that he knew the leaders of Ukraine and Russia “very well” and that he would “have the deal done in one day”.

But Mr Trump’s comments were ridiculed by Mr Christie, who invoked British wartime leader Winston Churchill in his mockery of his foe.

“Breaking news… Donald Trump has released his Top-Secret plan for ending the war in Ukraine in 24 hours,” Mr Christie tweeted. “The Plan: He knows Putin and Zelensky “very well” and will make a couple calls. Move over Churchill, Trump is here to save the day.”

Mr Trump’s unique approach to foreign policy saw him enter into a war of words with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his tenure as US president, while his relationship with Ukraine’s leader Volodymyr Zelensky saw the US president impeached for the first time after offering Mr Zelensky a quid-pro-quo if Ukraine looked into Hunter Biden.

Asked about being able to end the war, Mr Trump referenced the call that led to his impeachment. “I know Zelensky very well. I felt he was very honourable because when they asked him about the perfect phone call I made, he said it was indeed perfect ... he didn’t even know what they were talking about,” he said.

“I know Zelensky very well and I know Putin very well – even better. And I had a good relationship, very good, with both of them. I would tell Zelensky ‘No more – you gotta make a deal’, I would tell Putin, ‘If you don’t make a deal we’re gonna give em a lot – we’re gonna give ‘em more than they ever got, if we have to.’”

“I would have the deal done in one day. One day.”