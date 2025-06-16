Former Coast Guard officer and sharpshooter accused of threatening to assassinate Trump

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A former US Coast Guard officer and “self-proclaimed member of Antifa” has been arrested for allegedly making threats to kill President Trump, according to federal officials.

Peter Andrew Stinson, who served in the Coast Guard between 1988 and 2021, earning the rank of lieutenant, allegedly began making threats against Trump as early as 2020.

“The orange must go,” Stinson allegedly wrote on X in February of 2020. “At any cost.”

“Yes, I would pull the trigger,” he allegedly wrote in August of that year.

The Oakton, Virginia, man, who had extensive firearms training and commendation, a master’s degree from the US Naval War College, and regular courses with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, allegedly continued to escalate his rhetoric as Trump campaigned in 2024 then returned to power.

Former Coast Guard officer allegedly made posts about using guns, knives, and poison to kill President Trump, who has already faced multiple assassination attempts ( REUTERS )

“Starting my indoctrination,” Stinson allegedly posted in May 2024 on Bluesky, along with a photo of himself holding books on fascism and terrorism.

The Virginia man even appeared to criticize a gunman who grazed Trump during a campaign event in July in Virginia, writing, “Execution is critical.”

“Can we start a go fund me for a hitman?” Stinson wrote in a March 2025 Bluesky post, according to court documents.

The former officer also referenced other acts of political violence and perceived threats to the president while talking about Trump, including an alleged statement that Trump needs to be “Luigi-ed,” an apparent reference to alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO assassin Luigi Mangione.

The threatening messages continued until last week, federal officials say, with Stinson allegedly writing, “8647,” slang, recently parroted by former FBI director James Comey, that is thought to be a reference to removing Trump, the 47th president.

Last week, Stinson also allegedly posted the statement, “When he dies, the party is going to be yuge.”

Stinson is due for a court appearance on Wednesday.

On the campaign trail, Donald Trump faced multiple near-miss assassination attempts.

The alleged threats from the Coast Guard officer come as state officials in Minnesota are reeling, after a gunman shot two state lawmakers and their spouses on Saturday.