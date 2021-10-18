Colin Powell – latest: Tributes paid as first Black secretary of state dies from Covid complications
Follow the latest updates
Colin Powell, the former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff and the first Black US Secretary of State has died following complications from Covid-19.
The 84-year-old served in numerous Republican administrations, helping to shape American foreign policy for decades.
“General Colin L Powell, former US Secretary of State and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, passed away this morning due to complications from Covid 19,” the Powell family wrote in a statement on Facebook.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” they added.
The family said that Gen Powell was fully vaccinated.
He served in combat during the Vietnam War and later became the first Black national security adviser in the administration of President Ronald Reagan. When Mr Reagan’s Vice President George HW Bush took over, Gen Powell became the youngest and first African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.
Gen Powell would later say that pushing faulty intelligence at the United Nations to advocate for the Iraq War as George W Bush’s Secretary of State was a “blot” on his record.
Colin Powell death: Fully vaccinated former secretary of state dies from Covid complications aged 84
Former Secretary of State Colin L Powell died of complications from Covid-19 despite being fully vaccinated, his family said in a statement on his Facebook.
Mr Powell, the son of Jamaican immigrants, was one of the most decorated military officials and served in multiple Republican administrations, including as Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff for President George H W Bush during the Persian Gulf War and Secretary of State for George W Bush.
“We have lost a remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American,” his family said in a statement.
Read more:
Former secretary of state Colin Powell has died
Powell’s family says he was fully vaccinated.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies