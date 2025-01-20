Conor McGregor posts photos with MAGA celebs at Trump events

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Irish UFC fighter Conor McGregor attended Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration in Washington DC and has been documenting his trip on social media, posting a series of pictures of himself with a number of MAGA celebrities.

Trump is being sworn-in as the 47th President of the United States on Monday in a ceremony at the US Capitol rotunda, the event forced inside for the first time in 40 years as a result of the extreme cold snap that has hit the American capital.

According to The Irish Times, McGregor – who, like Trump, was recently found liable for sexual assault in a civil court case – jetted out from Dublin Airport by private plane on Saturday to attend the festivities, accompanied by his coach John Kavanagh.

Upon landing, he posted a picture of the plane on X with the caption: “Just landed in Washington DC to witness Donald Trump become Double Champ!”

McGregor was soon posing with the Stars-and-Stripes alongside a collective of Gold Star military families, who had extended his invitation to DC in the first place and with whom he met and socialized in private, according to The Washington Reporter.

On Sunday, McGregor reposted shots of himself visiting the House of Representatives and attending a celebratory conservative lunch co-hosted by Tucker Carlson, where he posed for pictures with the likes of right-wing Czech MEP Klara Dostalova, Santiago Abascal of Spain’s VOX political party and Burundi’s ambassador to the US, Bosco Barege, prompting fans to hail the fighter as Ireland’s unofficial “ambassador” to the inauguration and possible next president.

Later, McGregor attended Trump’s “Make America Great Again Victory Rally” at DC’s Capital One Arena on Sunday at which Trump himself, UFC boss Dana White and actor Jon Voight were among the speakers and the likes of Kid Rock, Billy Ray Cyrus and The Village People provided the musical entertainment

He posted a picture with the leader of the UK’s Reform Party Nigel Farage at that event with the caption: “We are so back!”

open image in gallery Conor McGregor poses with former Republican congressman Madison Cawthorn ( madisoncawthorn/Instagram )

McGregor followed that by reposting a short video of himself with fellow “warfighter” Pete Hegseth, Trump’s nominee to be the next US Secretary of Defense.

The next day, McGregor added shots to his Instagram Stories of himself with former North Carolina Republican representative Madison Cawthorn and right-wing internet personalities Ben Shapiro and Nick Shirley.

When it was time for the inauguration itself to get underway, McGregor was seen on a bus to the event laughing and joking with YouTube stars Logan Paul and Jake Paul and their mother, as well as with the influential podcasters The Nelk Boys and Theo Von.

He does not appear to have been among the select few invited into the rotunda for Trump’s ceremony itself.