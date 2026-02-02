MAGA-world descends on Mar-a-Lago for the wedding of one of Trump’s top aides
Melania did not appear among guests at the president’s Palm Beach estate for Dan Scavino’s wedding
President Donald Trump and his allies descended on his Mar-a-Lago estate Sunday for the wedding of one of his top aides.
White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino married Erin Elmore, the director of Art in Embassies at the State Department, at the president’s club and residence in Palm Beach, Florida.
Scavino is considered one of Trump’s closest staffers and has been part of his team since 2015, when he first announced his bid for the White House. Scavino served in various communication roles in the White House during Trump’s first term.
The president, along with dozens of White House staffers, Cabinet members and MAGA allies, were pictured arriving for the ceremony Sunday afternoon
But noticeably absent from the crowd arriving at the event were First Lady Melania Trump and Trump’s daughter Ivanka Trump.
The president briefly spoke with reporters as he entered the venue.
“We have a big day. A lot of great people. Dan, Erin, they’re getting married. So that’s a big day. Very loyal, very fantastic people,” Trump said.
Scavino announced his engagement to Elmore in September, sharing a video of the moment on X with the caption, “She said YES.”
Despite the absence of Melania and Ivanka, several of Trump’s family members attended the lavish event. His son, Donald Trump Jr., was pictured arriving with his fiancee, Bettina Anderson. Trump Jr.’s ex-wife, Vanessa Trump, arrived alongside their daughter, Kai Trump.
Trump’s daughter Tiffany and her husband Michael Boulos also were pictured attending.
Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump, appeared to arrive without the president’s son.
Many key cabinet members also traveled to Mar-a-Lago to celebrate the couple, including Attorney General Pam Bondi, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Elon Musk, the world’s richest man, also attended alongside venture capitalist Shivon Zilis. The pair have four children together.
Several high-profile White House aides also made an appearance, including White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Stephen Miller, the White House deputy chief of staff for policy and homeland security adviser who has played a key role in the Trump administration’s anti-immigration agenda, was also spotted at the event.
Other key staffers and Trump allies who attended the event included White House Communications Director Steven Cheung; Fox News host Sean Hannity; FBI Director Kash Patel; U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia Jeanine Pirro; and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, among others.
