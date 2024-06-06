Flag-waving Trump provocateur behind ‘MAGA cruises’ arrested outside Trump Tower

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A far-right provocateur behind Trump-supporting “cruises” in New York was detained by police during a rally with Donald Trump diehards outside Trump Tower.

Dion Cini, who frequently makes appearances at Trump rallies with massive flags supporting the criminally convicted former president, was placed in handcuffs after unfurling a massive “TRUMP LAW AND ORDER” flag in the middle of Fifth Avenue.

New York City Police Department officers ordered Trump supporters out of the street during an unsanctioned “Thin Blue Trump Parade” on Thursday.

Cini, who has described himself as a member of the Proud Boys and attended the January 6 attack at the US Capitol, has previously rolled out Trump banners at several US ballparks and promoted Trump-supporting “cruises” in New York harbor.

He has also been repeatedly booted from Disney properties for waving Trump signs, violating the theme parks’ rules against bringing banners inside.

Last month — ahead of the Trump rally in the Bronx — he promoted a “Trump Rally Bronx MAGA cruise” that never appeared to set sail. Now he is promoting a “FREE TRUMP NYC MAGA CRUISE” for July 11.

Cini joined a group of Trump supporters staged behind police barricades outside Trump Tower on May 31, one day after a jury convicted the former president on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records.

Dion Cini, a supporter of former President Donald Trump is detained by NYPD outside of Trump Tower after unveiling a giant Trump flag in the street ( Getty Images )

NYPD officers remove a giant Trump flag from the street as they detain those who carried it during a 'Thin Blue Trump Parade' on June 6, 2024 in New York City ( Getty Images )

The scene outside Trump Tower on Thursday mirrored last week’s rally, where Trump supporters waved upside-down American flags and a flag reading “TRUMP OR DEATH”.

They gathered as the former president delivered a rambling address to a select group of reporters and allies inside that has been billed as a press conference.

He took no questions.

Trump has since returned to the campaign trail in a sweep of western states with rallies of fundraising events in Phoenix, San Francisco, and Las Vegas.