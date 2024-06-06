Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

During a campaign event on Thursday in Arizona, Donald Trump whipped the crowd into a frenzy when he brought up Joe Biden’s recent asylum executive order, part of a return to the fiercly anti-immigrant rhetoric that defined his 2016 campaign.

The former president said he didn’t want to use the word “bulls***” in front of the children in the crowd, but the audience took the hint and began to chant “bulls***!” over and over again.

Elsewhere, Trump described the border as a “dumping ground for the dungeons of the Third World.”

The townhall in Phoenix marked the first time the former president has hit the campaign trail for a major event since his recent conviction in his hush money trial in New York.

Trump painted the Biden immigration executive order, which allows the president to temporarily shut down the legal US asylum process if illegal entries cross a certain threshold, as insufficient, calling it a “nightmare” and the “Biden border invasion.”

“He’s totally lost control over the border and it’s a really dangerous,” Trump said, adding, “He’s conceding death and he’s conceding defeat at the border.”

During his speech, Trump echoed the ideas of the Great Replacement theory, a racist conspiracy that posits elites are encouraging immigration to undermine the power of white Americans.

“It’s a deliberate demolition of our sovereignty and our borders,” he said. “I guess it’s probably votes. They probably think these people are going to be voting.”

“He wants to turn every single illegal alien into a voting citizen,” Trump later said of Biden.

While Trump touched on other issues like inflation and the presidential debates, immigration was the main focus of his speech, a clear appeal to the concerns of the border state of Arizona.

At one point, Trump pulled former Maricopa County sheriff Joe Arpaio onstage. Arpaio, who often branded himself “America’s toughest sheriff,” was known for hard-line tactics like using chain gangs, and was the subject of numerous civil rights lawsuits alleging he profiled Latinos and migrants. In 2016, he was found guilty of criminal contempt for ignoring a court order in a racial-profiling case, though he was later pardoned by Trump.

“I don’t kiss men, but I kiss him,” Trump said as the former official came onstage and briefly took the microphone, joking that he wanted to see Donald Trump’s birth certificate.

Both men helped fuel the racist “birther” conspiracy questioning whether Barack Obama was really an American citizen.

Elsewhere during the event, Trump slammed the hush money decision, potentially violating a gag order.

“I just went through a rigged trial in New York with a highly conflicted, and I mean highly conflicted, judge, where there was no crime,” he said. “It was made up, fabricated stuff.”

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.