Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Watch live as Democratic National Convention (DNC) attendees arrive at the United Center in Chicago as the convention begins on Monday, 19 August.

The convention will see Kamala Harris and Minnesota governor Tim Walz formally nominated to be the party’s candidates in the 2024 presidential race to take on Donald Trump and JD Vance.

Though DNC is a presidential nominating convention, the current vice president and her running mate are already officially on the Democratic party’s ticket after a five-day round of online voting from delegates finished on 5 August.

As many as 50,000 visitors - including 5,000 delegates from all 50 states and territories, 15,000 members of the media, and tens of thousands of guests - are now expected to descend on the venue.

After dropping out of the 2024 race and making way for Ms Harris at the top of the party ticket, Joe Biden will deliver a message of unity as the outgoing president on Monday.

Jill Biden will also speak on Monday night.

On Tuesday, Barack Obama and Michelle Obama will deliver separate speeches, and Ms Harris’s husband Doug Emhoff will also take to the stage.

The Obamas first endorsed Ms Harris four days after Mr Biden’s departure on 26 July; their backing was delivered in a phone call that was filmed and went viral when posted by Ms Harris’s campaign team on social media.

Mr Walz will take to the podium on Wednesday, and Ms Harris will close out the convention with a speech on Thursday night as she formally accepts the nomination.