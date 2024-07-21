Biden announces he will stand down from 2024 presidential election

President Joe Biden withdrew from his re-election bid on Sunday afternoon (21 July), saying it is “in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down”.

In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden said it had been the greatest honour of his life to serve as president.

Biden added: “And while it has been my intention to seek re-election, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling the duties as President for the remainder of my term.”