DOGE will be allowed to access Social Security data for now, Supreme Court rules

The Department of Government Efficiency will be permitted to access sensitive Social Security data while litigation over the matter continues, the U.S. Supreme Court said in an order on Friday.
Lifting an injunction that a lower court judge placed to protect the privacy of Americans, the conservative wing of the court agreed the DOGE staffers assigned to the Social Security Administration “need” to access the information to perform their jobs.
This is a breaking news story, more follows…
