Independent
Trump latest
DOGE will be allowed to access Social Security data for now, Supreme Court rules

Conservative justices of the court agreed DOGE staffers needed access to perform their jobs at the Social Security Administration

Ariana Baio
in New York
Friday 06 June 2025 21:56 BST
The Department of Government Efficiency will be permitted to access sensitive Social Security data while litigation over the matter continues, the U.S. Supreme Court said in an order on Friday.

Lifting an injunction that a lower court judge placed to protect the privacy of Americans, the conservative wing of the court agreed the DOGE staffers assigned to the Social Security Administration “need” to access the information to perform their jobs.

This is a breaking news story, more follows…

