Senate Republicans blocked legislation to combat domestic terrorism that would have allowed for debate to begin on legislation to curb gun violence after a shooting in Uvalde, Texas left 21 people dead.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Wednesday that the Senate would consider amendments in the larger domestic terrorism legislation.

The House of Representatives passed the Domestic Terrorism Prevention Act last week in response to the deadly shooting in Buffalo, New York, where a 18-year-old Payton Gendron opened fire and killed 10 people and injured 3, with 11 of the 13 victims being Black.