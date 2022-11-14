How to watch Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign announcement on Tuesday

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday.

After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.

Jason Miller, a longtime adviser to Trump, said during an interview on Friday that more than 250 cameras have requested access to the event. The cable network C-SPAN, which televises high-profile proceedings of the federal government, has created an online streaming link for the event here .

Major national networks such as CNN, ABC and NBC are also expected to cover the announcement at 9pm EST on Tuesday. The Independent will stream the announcement on Twitter and Facebook.

Mr Trump’s strategy has been largely criticised by Republicans, with mounting reports that leaders in the party have unsuccessfully begged Trump to hold off on the announcement.

What time is Trump expected to make his “special announcement”?

The former president’s event will take place at 9pm EST on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

What is Trump announcing?

Mr Miller told former White House chief strategist Stephen Bannon on Friday that he had spoken with Trump and he “of course” planned to run for president in 2024. Mr Miller added that Trump was “fired up” about the race.

“President Trump is going to announce on Tuesday that he’s running for president. And it’s going to be a very professional, very buttoned-up announcement,” Mr Miller said.

Mr Miller said that “all details are covered” and 1,000 people are expected to attend. He also noted that “already 250 cameras have requested access.”

“They’re building additional risers to make sure that they have the overflow capacity,” Mr Miller continued. “So people are wondering, ‘Hey, this is coming very quick.’ These guys are pros, these guys are ready to go. I personally did the checklist with them this morning. That’s going to be fine.”