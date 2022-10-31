Trump news – live: Three trials underway in NYC as Steve Bannon calls Brazilian election stolen
A jury has been convened to hear a massive tax fraud case against the Trump Organization
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
Donald Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head today, with three cases involving him and his affairs set to be heard in court.
While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate assets to obtain favourable loans while evading high tax burdens. And on another front, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization for an alleged tax fraud scheme is set to begin after jury selection was completed last week.
While Mr Trump will not be physically appearing in any of the three courtrooms today, he has already been deposed in the civil case, which is being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. At the deposition earlier this year, Mr Trump reportedly took the fifth amendment in response to questions and read out a lengthy prepared statement.
Meanwhile, longtime Trump associate and international far-right agitator Steve Bannon has decried the defeat of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming without specifying evidence that the election was in fact stolen. Mr Trump endorsed Mr Bolsonaro for re-election.
Also in court: the Oath Keepers
Proceedings resume today in the trial of the Oath Keepers for their alleged acts of seditious conspiracy on and around January 6 2021.
The trial has so far seen the jury shown extensive CCTV footage and texts between the far-right group’s core members (some of them highly explicit) – as well as communications indicating that at least some of them saw Donald Trump’s infamous “will be wild!” tweet as a summons to descend on Washington, DC and disrupt the certification of the election by force.
Bannon on Bolsonaro
“He cannot concede, impossible. Screw Biden, screw the State Department, screw the CIA, f*** ‘em.” Such was the diagnosis of the Brazilian presidential election given by Steve Bannon, who is now claiming that Jair Bolsonaro in fact won a vote stolen via a “globalist” conspiracy.
Mr Bannon is a longtime admirer of the authoritarian and socially conservative outgoing president, and has previously recruited his son Eduardo to help in his international far-right movement-building project.
Catch up: Letitia James’s lawsuit against Donald Trump
New York Attorney General Letitia James has spent years building her fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump his three eldest adult children and a host of companies, organisations and persons associated with his eponymous real estate and licensing business.
The end result of her investigation was a 200-plus-page case alleging that the former president and his business empire falsely inflated the value of his net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to gain tax benefits and other benefits from insurers and financial institutions.
Alex Woodward and Andrew Feinberg have this report on what the case involves and how it came about.
NY attorney general files $250m lawsuit against Trump and three of his children
Letitia James is also referring the former president’s conduct to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump and his legal troubles. Stay with us for updates.
