Trump news – live: Three trials underway in NYC as Steve Bannon calls Brazilian election stolen
A jury has been convened to hear a massive tax fraud case against the Trump Organization
Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned
Donald Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head today, with three cases involving him and his affairs set to be heard in court.
While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate assets to obtain favourable loans while evading high tax burdens. And on another front, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization for an alleged tax fraud scheme is set to begin after jury selection was completed last week.
While Mr Trump will not be physically appearing in any of the three courtrooms today, he has already been deposed in the civil case, which is being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. At the deposition earlier this year, Mr Trump reportedly took the fifth amendment in response to questions and read out a lengthy prepared statement.
Meanwhile, longtime Trump associate and international far-right agitator Steve Bannon has decried the defeat of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming without specifying evidence that the election was in fact stolen. Mr Trump endorsed Mr Bolsonaro for re-election.
Jan 6 committee member runs against crisis of democracy
Of all the members of the January 6 committee still in the running for re-election, Democratic Congresswoman Elaine Luria is the most vulnerable, running to keep a swing district in Virginia where she managed a surprise win in 2018.
In what’s likely to be her closing ad of the cycle, she puts the crisis of democracy that the committee is tackling front-and-centre – a move that has the advantage of avoiding any discussion of Joe Biden’s agenda and performance without actually rejecting or criticising him.
Scenes from Thomas Barrack’s trial
One of the several ongoing court cases in the Trump orbit is the trail of Thomas Barrack, who will return to court today as he faces charges of illicitly acting as a foreign agent for the UAE.
In the course of proceedings so far, Mr Barrack has said “dozens” of people asked him to get them pardoned by the former president but that he never sought a pardon himself – and that Mr Trump was viewed from abroad as someone so ignorant he “Could not spell ‘Middle East’”.
Johanna Chisholm reports:
Trump ally says ex-president inept on foreign affairs, couldn’t ‘spell Middle East’
Tom Barrack, 75, was the chairman of Trump’s inaugural fund and also one of his 2016 campaign’s top donors
Opinion: Musk should let Trump back on Twitter
Writing for The Independent’s Voices section, Sean O’Grady argues that whatever anyone else might think, Elon Musk would do well to let Donald Trump back on his newly purchased social media platform:
Read the article below.
Elon Musk should let Donald Trump back on Twitter | Sean O’Grady
I want – need – to hear what Trump has to say, even if it is offensive. Especially if it is offensive
Trump Organization jury ready to hear case
Donald Trump’s lawyers had a frustrating time last week during jury selection for the Trump Organization fraud trial, arguing that finding sufficiently neutral jurors in Manhattan would be close to impossible given the former president’s profile there. In the end, however, 12 people were ultimately seated – albeit not before one ruled herself out in spectacular fashion.
Josh Marcus reports.
Dismissed juror says ‘no way in hell’ she can be unbiased in Trump tax trial
Jury selection underway in landmark Trump Organization tax trial
Pence details post-election “new low” in upcoming book
Mike Pence’s political memoir So Help Me God is hitting the shelves in two weeks, its already-released back cover blurbed with his description of his anger at the events of January 6.
Axios has now obtained a new extract from the book in which Mr Pence – who has not yet testified to the January 6 committee – describes a meeting after the 2020 election involving “a growing group of outside attorneys led by Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell”, calling it “a new low”.
“After the campaign lawyers gave a sober and somewhat pessimistic report on the state of election challenges, the outside cast of characters went on the attack”, he writes. ‘Giuliani told the president over the speakerphone, "Your lawyers are not telling you the truth, Mr. President.’”
Mr Pence writes that in retrospect this meeting signalled that “the seeds were being sown for a tragic day in January”.
Kinzinger condemns Trump Jr for Pelosi hammer joke
Adam Kinzinger, the Republican January 6 committee member who has become a relentless critic of his party’s violent and anti-democratic turn, has singled out Donald Trump Jr for an Instagram post the ex-president’s son dropped after the hammer attack on Nancy Pelosi’s husband:
Also in court: the Oath Keepers
Proceedings resume today in the trial of the Oath Keepers for their alleged acts of seditious conspiracy on and around January 6 2021.
The trial has so far seen the jury shown extensive CCTV footage and texts between the far-right group’s core members (some of them highly explicit) – as well as communications indicating that at least some of them saw Donald Trump’s infamous “will be wild!” tweet as a summons to descend on Washington, DC and disrupt the certification of the election by force.
Bannon on Bolsonaro
“He cannot concede, impossible. Screw Biden, screw the State Department, screw the CIA, f*** ‘em.” Such was the diagnosis of the Brazilian presidential election given by Steve Bannon, who is now claiming that Jair Bolsonaro in fact won a vote stolen via a “globalist” conspiracy.
Mr Bannon is a longtime admirer of the authoritarian and socially conservative outgoing president, and has previously recruited his son Eduardo to help in his international far-right movement-building project.
Catch up: Letitia James’s lawsuit against Donald Trump
New York Attorney General Letitia James has spent years building her fraud lawsuit against Donald Trump his three eldest adult children and a host of companies, organisations and persons associated with his eponymous real estate and licensing business.
The end result of her investigation was a 200-plus-page case alleging that the former president and his business empire falsely inflated the value of his net worth by billions of dollars in an effort to gain tax benefits and other benefits from insurers and financial institutions.
Alex Woodward and Andrew Feinberg have this report on what the case involves and how it came about.
NY attorney general files $250m lawsuit against Trump and three of his children
Letitia James is also referring the former president’s conduct to the US Attorney for the Southern District of New York and the Internal Revenue Service
Good morning
Welcome to our live coverage of Donald Trump and his legal troubles. Stay with us for updates.
