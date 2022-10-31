✕ Close Donald Trump says Twitter has become ‘very boring’ since he got banned

Donald Trump’s legal troubles in New York are coming to a head today, with three cases involving him and his affairs set to be heard in court.

While his former adviser Tom Barrack faces an ongoing criminal trial in Brooklyn, Mr Trump himself is the target of a civil lawsuit claiming that he and his business systematically over- and under-valued real estate assets to obtain favourable loans while evading high tax burdens. And on another front, the criminal trial of the Trump Organization for an alleged tax fraud scheme is set to begin after jury selection was completed last week.

While Mr Trump will not be physically appearing in any of the three courtrooms today, he has already been deposed in the civil case, which is being brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James. At the deposition earlier this year, Mr Trump reportedly took the fifth amendment in response to questions and read out a lengthy prepared statement.

Meanwhile, longtime Trump associate and international far-right agitator Steve Bannon has decried the defeat of Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, claiming without specifying evidence that the election was in fact stolen. Mr Trump endorsed Mr Bolsonaro for re-election.