Trump says he's been advised he's target of US investigation into efforts to overturn 2020 election
Former President Donald Trump said Tuesday that he has received a letter informing him that he is a target of the Justice Department’s investigation into efforts to undo the results of the 2020 presidential election
Via AP news wire
Tuesday 18 July 2023 14:38
Trump made the claim in a post on his Truth Social platform.