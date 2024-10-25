Watch live: Trump campaigns in Austin ahead of Joe Rogan interview

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Independent is trusted by 27 million Americans from across the entire political spectrum every month. Unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock you out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. But quality journalism must still be paid for.



Help us keep bring these critical stories to light. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more Close

Warning: This live feed may contain misinformation that has not been independently verified. Watch live as Donald Trump holds a rally in Austin, Texas, on Friday, 25 October.

The former president is expected to speak at a private airport as he travels to the state to record a podcast episode with Joe Rogan.

It comes after thirteen former officials from the Republican nominee's adminstration issued an open letter expressing their agreement with ex-chief of staff John Kelly’s assessment of the former president as a fascist.

Meanwhile, Kamala Harris will appear alongside Beyonce in Houston, Texas, as she focuses on the future of reproductive rights.

The vice president held a start-studded rally in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday at which she was joined on stage before a packed crowd by Barack Obama, Samuel L Jackson, Spike Lee, Tyler Perry and Bruce Springsteen.

Mr Trump falsely claimed that Harris had “absolutely bombed” in Georgia, before spewing fresh bile about his opponent and immigrants and lying about how many people had attended his stage-managed McDonald’s shift.

He had earlier called America “a garbage can for the world” in Arizona.